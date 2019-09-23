Plans to resurface Fletcher Avenue between 56th and 70th streets have been rescheduled for next spring, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department said in a news release.
The work was originally planned for this fall, coinciding with ongoing work to replace the bridge on Fletcher Avenue just east of 56th Street. But resurfacing the road was delayed because of Black Hills Energy utility work in the area.
Fletcher Avenue and the bridge are expected to reopen at the end of October.