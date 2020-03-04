City crews stop wastewater sewer line overflow of 1,000 gallons
View Comments
editor's pick alert

City crews stop wastewater sewer line overflow of 1,000 gallons

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Lincoln manhole
Lincoln Journal Star file photo

A blockage in a sanitary sewer line caused about 1,000 gallons to overflow near the intersection of North Cotner Boulevard and Vine Street on Tuesday.

The city's Wastewater Division of the City Transportation and Utilities Department removed the blockage that led to an overflow and release of wastewater from a manhole in the parking lot of the Chateau La Fleur Apartments, 6100 Vine St.

City: Biogas from wastewater plant will relieve ratepayers, environment

The wastewater exited a private manhole and ran across the parking lot into a storm inlet and then into Dead Man’s Run. The cause of the stoppage as not been determined.

Wastewater received a report of the overflow about 5 p.m. Crews cleaned the spill by rinsing the pavement with water and vacuuming the liquid, followed by spraying diluted bleach solution on the affected areas.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also assisted with the cleanup.

City: 750 gallons of wastewater overflowed on street in Lincoln
Crete firm fined for violating Clean Water Act
View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News