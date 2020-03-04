City crews stop wastewater sewer line overflow of 1,000 gallons

A blockage in a sanitary sewer line caused about 1,000 gallons to overflow near the intersection of North Cotner Boulevard and Vine Street on Tuesday.

The city's Wastewater Division of the City Transportation and Utilities Department removed the blockage that led to an overflow and release of wastewater from a manhole in the parking lot of the Chateau La Fleur Apartments, 6100 Vine St.

The wastewater exited a private manhole and ran across the parking lot into a storm inlet and then into Dead Man’s Run. The cause of the stoppage as not been determined.

Wastewater received a report of the overflow about 5 p.m. Crews cleaned the spill by rinsing the pavement with water and vacuuming the liquid, followed by spraying diluted bleach solution on the affected areas.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also assisted with the cleanup.

