Wayne Reinwald believes his "experience in business and how things work" gives him a personal background advantage in his contest with Brodey Weber for north Lincoln's District 4 seat on the City Council.

Reinwald, 64, is retired now, but he has suggested that his work in sales makes him both responsive and a listener, equipping him with "a servant mentality."

In contrast, Weber, 25, is "a younger kid," Reinwald initially said during a telephone interview, but later added: "I have never met Brodey, but he is an ambitious young man and I applaud him for that."

Reinwald ran ahead in the four-candidate primary election, but by a slim 319-vote margin.

"Public safety is the No. 1 thing I hear about," he said.

"I live in the Haymarket area, and there have been a lot incidents recently.

"Lincoln has a crime problem," Reinwald said.

"Public safety is my No. 1 priority," he said.

Reinwald says he "knock(s) on doors every day" as the May 2 city election rapidly approaches. "We are doing everything we can.

"But do I feel there's enough time? Sometimes, no. Time is the big challenge. The clock is ticking."

In answer to a Journal Star questionnaire, Reinwald previously has identified his priorities as "better public safety," a more responsive city government and improved streets and roads.

"I worked in sales most of my adult life, and to be successful in that area you have to listen to your customers and be responsive to their wants and needs," he earlier said.

"I see serving on the City Council to be very much like that: serving the citizens and meeting their needs."

Reinwald says he believes the city needs additional police officers in order to "improve case-closure rates to keep criminals off of our streets," thereby making Lincoln safer.

In answer to an earlier Journal Star questionnaire, he said voters are "telling me they want better public safety."

In urging street and road improvements, he says "we need to keep potholes fixed, but also improve our streets to relieve congestion and meet the needs of a growing community."

Reinwald says the city should address its housing affordability challenge "by streamlining the regulatory approval process and even reducing some regulations we currently have in place."

Responding to a question about environmental concerns directed at recent development proposals, Reinwald said that while "we all want to maintain a clean environment regarding our air, water and soil," regulations "need to be reasonable (and) more friendly to the public and our builders."