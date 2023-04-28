Brodey Weber, a 25-year-old candidate for northwest and downtown Lincoln's District 4 seat on the Lincoln City Council, says he believes that "improving roads in North Lincoln" is the top priority for people living in his district.

"Residents think north of O Street feels like an afterthought" for city leaders sometimes, Weber said during a telephone interview, and he pledged to make roads and road repair "my No. 1 priority" as a councilman.

Weber said other top priorities would be to make sure that police, fire and medical personnel who make up the city's first responders know that "city leadership has their back" and to pursue "economic development that helps attract and retain young professionals."

Affordable housing is "a huge issue" that also needs to be addressed, he said.

Weber said he would focus on support for local schools as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"We need to make sure people want to come here and stay here," Weber said.

Campaign finances are a challenge, he said, and another reminder of "how much influence money has" in the political system.

Voter registration in the district "leans Democratic," Weber said, "but when I go door to door, people are not talking about what's going on at Fox or MSNBC. I think it's a pretty independent district."

Weber, 25, is a UNL graduate, vice president of client relations at Mid America Casing Supply and a registered Democrat.

In 2020, he was a candidate for the legislative seat held by Mike Hilgers, who won re-election to a second term and then moved on in 2022 to election as attorney general.

"As a lifelong resident of northwest Lincoln and as a young person, I felt like it was time to step up and serve," Weber wrote in response to earlier questions submitted to city election candidates by the Journal Star before the primary election.

"As the only candidate in this race who was raised here, educated here and works here, I believe that I am uniquely qualified to be our voice in City Hall," he said in the later interview.

"My roots in this community are deep. I think I can be a very effective advocate.

"The No. 1 reason I am running is because of the district," he said.

"I unequivocally support our veterans and the LGBTQ+ community," Weber said in answer to a question submitted before the primary election. "We as a city must oppose any and all forms of discrimination."

The District 4 seat is now held by Tammy Ward, a Democrat, who did not seek re-election.