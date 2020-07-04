Cindy Lange-Kubick: Zainab and the Black is Beautiful photo shoot at the park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She started making a list.

How many girls she hoped would come.

What she wanted everyone to wear.

Who she wanted to take the pictures.

What she planned to name the photo shoot: Black is Beautiful.

Protests had begun here — and all over the country — in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Zainab Funnah and her parents had gone to two of them, both at the state Capitol. They marched with the crowd, in support of Black Lives Matter.

Growing up, the 16-year-old had lots of conversations with her mom Carney (who is white) and her dad Sam (who is Black) about being biracial and how to safely navigate the world around her.

She knew how it felt to be surrounded by white faces at elementary and middle school and the feeling of being both noticed and judged by the color of her skin. The comments about her hair. You look like a lion! Your hair is so nappy!

So different …

The boys that said she wasn’t pretty because her skin was brown. That it looked like human waste.