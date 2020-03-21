Cindy Lange-Kubick: Will you marry me (later)? Wedding plans in a pandemic

The day he proposed, they started planning the wedding.
Jake Linder and Lexi Rudner were on the last day of a trip out West to see Lexi’s family in Las Vegas and celebrate her birthday.
It was February 2019.
They were on The Strip, on a bridge at the Bellagio lined with flowers, the nearby fountains spraying water into the sky.
Jake got down on one knee. A tourist snapped a photo.
Everyone was happy.
“We hit the ground running and started booking things,” Lexi says. “I got my dress right away. We booked our venue right away.”
Last week, the ground tilted.
Schools shut down. Sports shut down. Restaurants closed their dining rooms. Citizens closeted themselves away.
The couple shut down their April 4 wedding.
It was tough.
They had been following the coronavirus news. And what else was there but coronavirus news?
They had been fielding phone calls from their parents: Do you think it’s a good idea ...
They’d been making their own calls to vendors, trying to get a sense of things: Were other people canceling? Was the window still open to change the date?
It all happened so fast, the couple said. Recommendations for gatherings no bigger than 250 people, then 50 people, then 10 people.
Word that their dear grandparents wouldn’t be attending.
“We had been holding out hope that things might start trending in the right direction,” Jake said. “But clearly they weren’t.”
Now, like thousands of couples in an unprecedented time, they’d made a choice.
“It was definitely heartbreaking last week when we decided,” Lexi said. “A lot of tears.”
Lexi came to Lincoln seven years ago to study animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Jake came here from the little town of Loomis as a seventh grader and ended up with a business degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
The couple met in 2016 when they were both working at Red Robin. The bartender and the server became friends. They found out they both loved scary movies.
One night, they decided to get together to watch “Saw.”
And they ended up watching “Saw 2” and then “Saw 3.”
“We didn’t anticipate we were going to start dating,” Lexi says. “It just grew into that.”
And suddenly, they were a couple.
Now, like lots of couples in love during the Time of Coronavirus, they are postponing their vows.
“Luckily, every single one of our vendors has been so understanding,” Lexi said. “We have our one wedding, and they have who knows how many they’re been planning for.”
Let’s just say a lot.
“It’s been stressful and challenging, to put it lightly,” says Crystal Meister, facility manager at Apothecary Lofts and Ridnour Room in the Haymarket, where the couple booked both their ceremony and reception. “We’re working with many of our couples from now through May, and, of course, many of them are postponing.”
The Apothecary is working hard to make everyone happy.
“I can tell they’re stressed, but most of them have just been super-appreciative that we’ve been able to move their dates,” Meister says. “It’s almost a sigh of relief.”
Not every couple can get a Saturday night at the downtown venue — the most popular option — but they are making things work.
Lexi and Jake signed up for a Friday night in July.
Their caterer — Yes Chef Catering — is still on for the new wedding date. So are their florist and the DJ and their cupcake baker and their photographer.
“Fortunately for us, a lot of people are postponing instead of canceling,” said Sarah Anderson, director of catering for Yes Chef. “And people are kind of hanging on to dates in later April and May to see what happens.”
And what might happen? The head of the Centers for Disease Control said quarantines might last for several weeks.
While brides and grooms clutch their cake toppers (and honeymoon reservations) and wait, social media vendors stepped up to help send out updated invites, offered discounts on photography and sympathy for couples caught in the coronavirus wake. (One Facebook poster urged couples to clear the living room and dance to their wedding song on the planned date.)
Lexi and Jake are cautiously optimistic.
“Hopefully, we can somehow get it under control and people will take it seriously,” Lexi says.
And then there is this: Jake originally planned to propose on a trip to Red Rock Canyon outside Vegas, surrounded by nature on the first day of their vacation.
But a missed flight and a tight schedule meant his original plan didn’t work out.
Instead, it led to a bridge outside the Bellagio in the middle of the glitz of the city.
“It turned out to be the best option,” Jake says.
So now a mid-summer wedding, instead of on the cusp of spring.
“We just keep telling each other: We’ll have all of our lifetime to be married to each other,” Lexi says. “Having to wait a couple more months to celebrate without having all the chaos will make it that much sweeter.”
