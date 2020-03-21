Cindy Lange-Kubick: Will you marry me (later)? Wedding plans in a pandemic

Now, like lots of couples in love during the Time of Coronavirus, they are postponing their vows.

“Luckily, every single one of our vendors has been so understanding,” Lexi said. “We have our one wedding, and they have who knows how many they’re been planning for.”

Let’s just say a lot.

“It’s been stressful and challenging, to put it lightly,” says Crystal Meister, facility manager at Apothecary Lofts and Ridnour Room in the Haymarket, where the couple booked both their ceremony and reception. “We’re working with many of our couples from now through May, and, of course, many of them are postponing.”

The Apothecary is working hard to make everyone happy.

“I can tell they’re stressed, but most of them have just been super-appreciative that we’ve been able to move their dates,” Meister says. “It’s almost a sigh of relief.”

Not every couple can get a Saturday night at the downtown venue — the most popular option — but they are making things work.

Lexi and Jake signed up for a Friday night in July.