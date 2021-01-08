Cindy Lange-Kubick: When this is all over … columnist reflects on 2020

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

At the beginning of the pandemic, when gas was $1.78 a gallon and we kept our tanks full because who knew — who knew? — if the apocalypse was nigh and we’d need fuel to get across town to the home of the relative who’d stockpiled toilet paper and canned goods — a poem started circulating on social media, the way things circulate for good or bad, for right or wrong.

It went something like this: When this is all over may we never again take for granted a handshake with a stranger...

A crowded theater...

Coffee with a friend …

The words Laura Kelly Fanucci wrote made your throat close. The thought of what we had and then didn’t — so suddenly — have anymore.

We thought about that more — and then less — as time passed. The two weeks or six weeks or eight weeks of getting this crazy Wuhan (Chinese-COVID-19-SARS-Cov-2-Rona) virus under control, so we could go back to the way it was before.

We waited. We pivoted, donated, isolated, hunkered, quarantined. Zoomed, read, exercised, meditated, ordered comfort food, comforted each other.

We did spring, summer, fall.