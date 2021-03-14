Cindy Lange-Kubick: ‘What’s worse, dying of COVID, or dying of loneliness?’

When her 94th birthday approached in October, Nadene’s family begged for a visit. They’d wear protective gear, they said. They’d isolate before they came.

But cases were rising in the fall and the care home was following the government’s guidelines.

“It was hard on everyone,” Mary said. “We’d question ourselves, did we do the right thing, taking her at that time?”

Should they bring her home?

They knew that wouldn’t work. Nadene needed 24-hour supervision and a trained nursing staff.

The sons and their wives called nearly every day or she called them. Nurses would hold up their phones for FaceTime visits.

Sometimes, Nadene would cry.

This is too much, she would say.

“She’d say, ‘I just want to touch my children. I just want to touch my grandchildren,’” Bill said. “It was just doggone difficult. I don’t know how she was able to go through it as long as she did, because I don’t think I could.”

* * *

Nadene had an angel, her family said.