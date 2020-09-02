Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'What a brave thing for her to do to take a trip alone'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last month, Natalie and Bishop took a drive.

Natalie Weiss packed the car. Clothes for herself and food for Bishop — along with plenty of dog treats — and more than a few ideas about where they might end up on their Great American Road Trip.

It had been a rough year. Natalie had been fired from her job at a local coffee shop. A pandemic arrived and lingered. George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, and people took to the streets seeking justice and change. A relationship ended badly.

She needed to get away.

So on Aug. 11, the 36-year-old lifelong Lincolnite headed south with her 2-year-old pup.

“I just woke up one day,” she said Tuesday. “I had been crying a lot alone in my apartment, and I thought, ‘You know what? I’m getting out of here for a while.’”

And off she went.

The history buff and political junkie — Natalie worked on three presidential campaigns this year alone — had the route in her head and a lengthy list of places she had long wanted to see.

She left town Aug. 11. One oil change, 5,000 miles and many Marriott Bonvoy rewards points later, she landed back in Lincoln.