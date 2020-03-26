Cindy Lange-Kubick: Welcome to this strange world, Baby Girl

Albie Lucille arrived in the world last Friday.
She came home from the hospital two days later to her two big sisters, a sleepy newborn in a busy house.
Che and Buddy Goodenkauf’s pandemic baby.
“Our first daughter was born during the Ebola scare,” Buddy said Tuesday. “And our second was born during the Zika scare.”
Then the Girl Dad paused. “But the first two don’t compare to what we’re facing now.”
Buddy and Che are both 31.
He is the director of the oncology department at CHI St. Elizabeth, where Albie was born — 7 pounds and 13 ounces of pure cuddle. She is a registered nurse in the ortho-trauma department at Bryan West Campus.
Baby No. 3, like her sisters before her, was born at Dad’s hospital — Brahms’ “Lullaby” playing over the intercom at 4:21 p.m. to welcome her.
The same music that has welcomed all the hospital’s babies day after day, year after year.
But this year was different.
The big sisters — Joyella 5, and Arley, 3 — didn’t come to the hospital to meet their new baby. There were no grandparents to marvel over her perfect tiny face. No aunts or uncles or friends waiting outside the birthing room with onesies and stuffed unicorns.
New rules for a new time, said Tiffany Nordmeyer, CHI’s director of labor and delivery.
“We’re taking a lot of extra precautions,” she said. “The recommendations are changing constantly and we may restrict further as things change in our community to keep moms and babies safe.”
For now, only two adults — both healthy — are allowed in the labor and delivery room. (And one of them is having the baby.)
Only one additional visitor is allowed during Mom and baby’s hospital stay, and it must be the same visitor. And no visitors, only parents or legal guardians, are allowed to visit babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Families are grateful for the restrictions.
“They want to be safe and they want their babies to be safe,” Nordmeyer said. “For sure, moms have a lot of questions. We are trying to give them the most accurate information — share — but not scare them.”
The hospital is encouraging Facetime and Skype, mini on-screen Welcome Baby celebrations. “It’s a tough time for grandparents,” she said.
The NICU is equipped with “Angel Eyes,” special cameras that allow distant loved ones to see the baby at any time.
Back in Bennet, where the Goodenkaufs live, only Che’s mom has held Albie.
And only because she was at the house watching the older girls until Mom and baby came home.
“We literally rely on her for a lot,” Che said.
The go-to grandma had already been practicing social distancing. Grandpa, though, is keeping his distance in Omaha, where he is a firefighter.
“He’s been masking and trying to keep himself safe for my mom.”
And Buddy’s parents are on patient hold.
The coronavirus is affecting their family the way it is all families.
They were lucky, Che says, that Albie arrived eight days late and she had stopped working just after her March 13 due date, away from people and patients when the virus began its spread and the rules of living turned upside down.
“The girls were kind of confused at first,” she said. “We’re very busy people — dance, soccer, swimming lessons.”
Joyella and Arley went everywhere with their mom — “always on my hip” — and the door to their house was always open with neighborhood kids in and out.
It was an adjustment for the girls to stay away from their friends, Che said.
“We just told them, ‘People are getting sick and we need to keep them safe.’”
The adults follow the news. They share the concerns of their fellow health care professionals.
“My team on ortho-trauma is like my second family, so that’s worrisome to me,” Che says. “If I can stay home and do my part, I will.”
“As a health care community, we have to make sure we are truly on top of our game,” Buddy says. “We’re very strict with our guidelines because there’s not a lot of room for error right now.”
Because cancer patients still need chemo and radiation.
Trauma patients still need care.
Babies still need to be born.
All is well at Albie’s house.
Dad’s home to watch the older girls, let them run around in the yard.
The couple took their own “professional” baby pictures at home, wrapping their daughter up like a flowered burrito with a big bow on her head.
There is unrest in the world, sorrow, fear, unease, uncertainty, anxious peering into the future. Hope for better days to come.
And then there is a newborn girl.
Their easiest baby yet, her dad says.
“So far just calm, cool and collected.”
