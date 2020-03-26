Cindy Lange-Kubick: Welcome to this strange world, Baby Girl

And only because she was at the house watching the older girls until Mom and baby came home.

“We literally rely on her for a lot,” Che said.

The go-to grandma had already been practicing social distancing. Grandpa, though, is keeping his distance in Omaha, where he is a firefighter.

“He’s been masking and trying to keep himself safe for my mom.”

And Buddy’s parents are on patient hold.

The coronavirus is affecting their family the way it is all families.

They were lucky, Che says, that Albie arrived eight days late and she had stopped working just after her March 13 due date, away from people and patients when the virus began its spread and the rules of living turned upside down.

“The girls were kind of confused at first,” she said. “We’re very busy people — dance, soccer, swimming lessons.”

Joyella and Arley went everywhere with their mom — “always on my hip” — and the door to their house was always open with neighborhood kids in and out.

It was an adjustment for the girls to stay away from their friends, Che said.