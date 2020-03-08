Cindy Lange-Kubick: Welcome to the Alzheimer's cafe -- so glad you could make it

“She was so excited about this, and I just thought it was a cool, cool thing, too,” Schroeder said. “And I’ve got that building and it’s available.”

And she saw the need, too.

“So many families have someone with dementia,” she said. “And I’ve seen what happens when you go to a restaurant and people sort of look at you. You don’t want your family member to be uncomfortable.”

The two women spread the word through Facebook. They put up posters, contacted memory care units and nursing homes and the local Alzheimer’s Association.

“I just started networking through all the people I know,” Carlson said.

Schroeder covered the art tables in white plastic. They put on a pot of coffee, and Carlson baked cookies.

And they waited.

Those first three Sunday afternoons, people trickled in.

One man brought his wife who had recently moved into a care facility.

“She wanted to go somewhere, and he said she just doesn’t fit into a regular setting,” Carlson said. “One of the staff there had heard of the cafe and recommended it.”