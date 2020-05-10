Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'We’re really uncomfortable opening to the public until cases locally start to drop'

Penelope’s Lil' Cafe wants your socially distanced sit-down business, too, with one caveat: “If you are not feeling well please please stay home for the health of everybody!”

It’s tough, said Doug Dittman, owner of The Hub Cafe, a farm-to-table restaurant in the heart of Union Plaza.

“One of the big issues facing a restaurant now is you have to keep people safe and healthy,” he said. “That’s No. 1.”

He feels for the supply chain — his local farmers who have seen the market for their eggs and chickens dwindle.

Right now, Dittman hopes to open May 26, the Tuesday after Memorial Day. He and his staff are eyeing their outdoor options, including the adjacent Jayne Snyder Trails Center, which they lease.

The corollary: “We can open up meeting the state’s requirement, but will people actually come?”

At DISH, McGill and her wife and business partner, Marypat Heineman, have thought about that as well. Would people want to go out for a leisurely dinner right now?

They feel lucky to have a large dining room, outdoor space and a lower level, but not safe enough to open. Not for their employees or their skeleton-crew staff.