Cindy Lange-Kubick: We loved you so, downtown Y (and come back soon)

Rest in Workout Paradise, downtown Y.
We loved you.
The YMCA on P Street shut down during the pandemic and, on Oct. 22, the announcement came it was closing for good.
It was a gym for the ages.
And there had been a downtown YMCA for ages and ages — nearly 150 years — but its latest incarnation at 11th and P streets was expensive to maintain, and when downtown businesses shuttered because of a deadly virus, there was no one left to grab a towel and head to Power Pump.
It leaked cash.
Sometimes it leaked other things. Certain ceiling tiles in the third-floor spinning room dripped water on rainy days.
It dripped in the basement weight room, too, and occasionally, the front desk would get a plea from the men’s locker room. The request? Bring a mop — a toilet was overflowing in the Georgian Apartments up above and water was making its way down.
It was all part of its charm.
The steam room worked intermittently and I once found myself trapped inside in a panic. The last time the women’s locker room was spruced up, they replaced the bathroom doors with shower curtains.
No one cared.
The downtown Y had character and it had characters. It wasn’t a fancy gym (see above); it was a practical gym.
Up and down P Street, workers scurried to the Y over their lunch hours toting gym bags. Almost every day, I spotted one of them sprinting from her Haymarket office to get to class on time.
Instructors hurried from law firms and campus offices to teach spin classes, Zumba and step.
The Y hired special people not always found in the traditional marketplace to clean and fold towels and refill supplies. Great employees such as Pam and Joanie and Wayne.
When I showed up bleary-eyed before dawn, Wayne was there to wish me good morning.
The self-appointed greeter was still there when I headed home 90 minutes later to tell me goodbye.
Have a great day, Cindy. Have a great weekend.
I miss Wayne.
I miss the friendly front counter staff — JP and Matt and Tony and Eric — even if you couldn’t wheedle an extra towel out of them.
Support Local Journalism
Even though he moved on years ago, I still miss Outdoor Bob Robinson, the floor-mopping, snow-scooping wonder with his year-round shorts, Birkenstocks and cheer.
Like many gyms, the Y wasn’t just a place to work out; it was where you met and made connections, sweating next to each other.
Instructor Shari Rosso called it her “happy place.”
She began subbing and then teaching cycling classes shortly after she moved to Lincoln from Scottsbluff in 2006.
She called the community at the downtown Y unique. A special family.
“We saw the same people over and over. We said hello, wondered if someone was OK when you didn't see them for a while.”
Everyone was stripped of a title when they stepped through the door in workout gear. Phones tucked away. Suits and dress pants in a metal locker.
Husker softball coach Rhonda Revelle was one of my spinning instructors, attracting a loyal following to her O’Dark 30 spin class, extolling everyone to “Go shine your light” at the end of each fat-burning session.
The mayor showed up in class. The law school dean. A city councilwoman. Professors next to janitors; teachers next to students.
Everyone put their head down and sweated.
Then it was gone without a chance to say goodbye.
Molly Nance swam most mornings with a group of marathon swimmers and triathletes who bonded over their love of the water.
“It’s sad, because you didn’t know it was your last day,” Nance said. “If we had known, I would have told everybody how much they meant to me.”
I know what she means.
I’d joined the Y in 2007 to firm up some flab before my oldest son’s wedding. Over the years, I added lap-swimming and yoga to my routine.
And I added friends, so many friends, who worked downtown or worked out downtown and showed up in the same exercise rooms, taking their places like faithful parishioners in their regular pews.
I tell anyone who will listen that the downtown Y changed my life.
And I’m pretty proud of what it did for my shoulders, too.
Photos through the years of the downtown Y:
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.