Cindy Lange-Kubick: We loved you so, downtown Y (and come back soon)

Instructor Shari Rosso called it her “happy place.”

She began subbing and then teaching cycling classes shortly after she moved to Lincoln from Scottsbluff in 2006.

She called the community at the downtown Y unique. A special family.

“We saw the same people over and over. We said hello, wondered if someone was OK when you didn't see them for a while.”

Everyone was stripped of a title when they stepped through the door in workout gear. Phones tucked away. Suits and dress pants in a metal locker.

Husker softball coach Rhonda Revelle was one of my spinning instructors, attracting a loyal following to her O’Dark 30 spin class, extolling everyone to “Go shine your light” at the end of each fat-burning session.

The mayor showed up in class. The law school dean. A city councilwoman. Professors next to janitors; teachers next to students.

Everyone put their head down and sweated.

Then it was gone without a chance to say goodbye.

Molly Nance swam most mornings with a group of marathon swimmers and triathletes who bonded over their love of the water.