Cindy Lange-Kubick: Watching the world from a Lincoln window and a far-reaching computer screen

I was off on furlough last week — cut off from my virtual newsroom and my real paycheck.
It wasn’t much of a sacrifice in the big scheme of a shut-down country. Correction: A shut-down planet.
I’ve been pondering the weight of those words lately in all capital letters, like a tweet-crazed president: ALERT! TREMENDOUS WORLD-WIDE PANDEMIC! NEED HELP!
Six weeks into Team Nebraska’s plunge into the pandemic pool, it’s still hard to fathom what it all means. The vastness of it from our tiny perch, obscured by the clouds and our small minds.
Unlike Sarah Palin, we cannot see Russia from here, let alone the hospitals of New York overrun with tragedy.
We see snapshots and feel the edges, instead, like the blind man and the elephant. Empty streets, empty planes, empty cathedrals, empty bank accounts, empty pantries.
The sick and the dying, the people working to save them. The deniers, the haters, the conspiracy theorists. (So many delivery drivers.)
So much despair and uncertainty. (So many shows on Netflix to choose from.)
So disconcerting and unsettling. (So surreal if it’s not in your own backyard.)
When I look out the window of my home office — onto the field that is beyond my own backyard, where Ken Siemek would show up on summer evenings in his shirt sleeves with a 9-iron to practice chipping after doing the weather report — everything looks pretty much the same.
Blue jays running off the robins, squirrels burying nuts, the faint sounds of traffic from O Street, the 10/11 News parking lot dotted with cars.
My grass is green. It needs mowing.
The daffodils were a bust this year, but the bluebells are as cheery as a Texas rodeo.
They cheer me up, too.
I thought it would be good to be away from the news for a week, the constant buzz of my computer announcing another headline, a fellow reporter chiming in with an update from the governor’s news conference, more coronavirus positives in nursing homes and packing plants.
But I found myself lurking, checking my phone, checking body counts, checking my temperature.
I got lost in the virtual world. What was Iceland doing right; what was Sweden doing wrong?
I watched John Krasinski’s “Some Good News.” (Pretty good.)
I watched a British family’s spoof of “One More Day” from Les Mis and a housebound American family’s parody of “Band on the Run.” They banned all the fun. Banned all the fun … (Pretty fun.)
I reached out on social media. Where are you getting take-out? What small piece of normal brings you comfort?
I took Zoom yoga classes. I read good books and binged on “The Good Place.”
I once again missed the Husker Spring Game and avoided the daily White House briefing.
I worried about factory workers and grocery store workers and the lonely and vulnerable.
I rode my bike wearing a mask. I watched a little boy look at me wide-eyed as I passed. I imagined him asking his parents about the strange sight and I imagined them telling him: That lady is trying to keep you safe.
And I imagined them telling him: That lady is an idiot.
I imagine that this is our world now: Us and Them.
The woman in Denver waving her “Land of the Free” poster board as she protested the shutdown from her SUV. The nurse in scrubs and a facemask silently blocking her way.
Science vs. Economics. Me vs. The Greater Good. No one agreeing about how to get there.
Competing Death Count Charts. Curve Flattening vs. Consumer Spending Index.
We’ve all become armchair epidemiologists, even those of us who struggled with Earth science in eighth grade. Herd immunity! Universal testing! Bill Gates! The flu! What about the flu?
It’s exhausting.
Are there shades of gray in a world where a virus — THE INVISIBLE ENEMY — crosses continents to lurk on doorknobs and infect our parents and co-workers and friends?
Can we have nice things (popcorn at the movies, highlights at the hair salon, football in a stadium) AND good health? (Answer: NOT YET!)
I planned to clean my patio furniture on my furlough week, but it was cold, and then it snowed and I looked out into my backyard at my little round table frosted like a wedding cake and at a mama robin lurking nearby, her orange belly round as a tennis ball.
I worried about her out there in the cold, wondering what happened to spring. I imagined the president declaring: “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” (And in the case of the April snow, being right.)
I’ve been talking to the birds lately.
We’ll be back, I tell them as I wander aimlessly through the yard, searching for budding trees and the familiar backswing of the local weatherman.
Just don’t ask me when.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK
