Cindy Lange-Kubick: Watching the world from a Lincoln window and a far-reaching computer screen

When I look out the window of my home office — onto the field that is beyond my own backyard, where Ken Siemek would show up on summer evenings in his shirt sleeves with a 9-iron to practice chipping after doing the weather report — everything looks pretty much the same.

Blue jays running off the robins, squirrels burying nuts, the faint sounds of traffic from O Street, the 10/11 News parking lot dotted with cars.

My grass is green. It needs mowing.

The daffodils were a bust this year, but the bluebells are as cheery as a Texas rodeo.

They cheer me up, too.

I thought it would be good to be away from the news for a week, the constant buzz of my computer announcing another headline, a fellow reporter chiming in with an update from the governor’s news conference, more coronavirus positives in nursing homes and packing plants.

But I found myself lurking, checking my phone, checking body counts, checking my temperature.

I got lost in the virtual world. What was Iceland doing right; what was Sweden doing wrong?

I watched John Krasinski’s “Some Good News.” (Pretty good.)