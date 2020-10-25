Cindy Lange-Kubick: Walking through downtown Lincoln on a beautiful fall day in the time of COVID-19

It’s noon in downtown Lincoln on a midweek autumn day.
The sky is a cloudless blue. It’s a shirt-sleeve day. A day for catching the last warmth before coat weather, a good day for a walk.
Traffic feels like it did seven months ago, the last time I spent my workdays inside the Journal Star at 926 P. Cars and trucks clamor north toward I-180, but I’m the lone pedestrian at 10th and P. No one checking their phone beside me, no one across the intersection to dodge.
I’m here to check out the state of affairs on a day when most of downtown’s workers are -- like me -- working elsewhere. Hudl’s Haymarket employees are gone, along with the hordes from Nelnet and National Research Corp. and the Arbor Day Foundation and many employees of Lincoln’s big downtown banks.
The clock is still keeping time when I pass the wide windows that look down on the indoor pool at the Downtown Y, but there are no swimmers checking their lap speed. No lifeguard in the chair.
A row of ellipticals on the first floor are no longer serving their purpose.
Generations of downtown workers sweated through their lunch hours here, but during the Pandemic of 2020, those workers are gone.
Ahead, I see a single bike rider heading south. A flag at half staff at the Embassy Suites, where profits are expected to be down $2.5 million this year.
I see a human. A masked man with a Panera bag waiting for the light to change. I see a sign outside the Marcus Grand theater: “We are all in it together.”
And a sandwich board inside the double doors that declares: “Welcome Back.”
But who is coming back? How are they making movies?
It’s enough to make you cry. If you own a downtown business with rent to pay and employees to pay, it’s enough to keep you awake at night.
A few days before my downtown walk, I’d emailed a longtime business owner to tell her about a project that I hoped to work on with fellow reporters. I’d given it a working title: Downtown Ghost Town.
She didn’t like the sound of that, but that’s about what it’s been, she said.
At least for much of the pandemic spring and early summer.
Businesses closed, some for a few weeks to regroup and reinvent themselves, but others remain shuttered. When workers come back, will there be a Rusty Taco or a Thai Garden or the opportunity to sit down for a fancy lunch at Dish?
For some people it might take a “friendly banker,” said Jeff Melichar at the Ninth Street gas station his grandfather opened 51 years ago.
He worries about his fellow downtown businesses. And he’s tired of 2020.
“I’m done with this year.”
The year is not done with us.
On this autumn day, Chipotle has a line of burrito-lovers and the tables outside Honest Abe’s are all taken, but I see just one customer standing in line at Blaze for a pizza. One customer inside Topper’s.
A man needing a haircut puts on his mask before opening the door to Captain’s Chair and men with cardboard signs stand at almost every corner.
I wonder if it’s harder to get money when you’re homeless because no one is carrying cash anymore.
It is, said Dave, who leaves most days with $4 or $5 in his pocket, heading to the garage with a wood stove a friend is letting him occupy.
“Everybody’s hurting,” he says. “People say, ‘I wish COVID would go away.’ Nuts. It’s not.”
Since my stroll through the downtown I love, reporters at the Journal Star have interviewed dozens of downtown business owners.
They are all pedaling as fast as their legs can go to stay upright -- some of them literally, like Ann Ringlein at the Running Company, delivering sneakers by bicycle.
As I walked past dusty windows and empty storefronts, past temporarily-closed-for-business signs and once-bustling sandwich shops with more employees than customers inside and a long winter ahead, I’m reminded of all we took for granted in the pre-pandemic world, including this pretty incredible downtown.
And of a sign on a downtown storefront reminding us to help keep it that way: Shop where your heart is.
