Cindy Lange-Kubick: Walking through downtown Lincoln on a beautiful fall day in the time of COVID-19

It’s noon in downtown Lincoln on a midweek autumn day.

The sky is a cloudless blue. It’s a shirt-sleeve day. A day for catching the last warmth before coat weather, a good day for a walk.

Traffic feels like it did seven months ago, the last time I spent my workdays inside the Journal Star at 926 P. Cars and trucks clamor north toward I-180, but I’m the lone pedestrian at 10th and P. No one checking their phone beside me, no one across the intersection to dodge.

I’m here to check out the state of affairs on a day when most of downtown’s workers are -- like me -- working elsewhere. Hudl’s Haymarket employees are gone, along with the hordes from Nelnet and National Research Corp. and the Arbor Day Foundation and many employees of Lincoln’s big downtown banks.

The clock is still keeping time when I pass the wide windows that look down on the indoor pool at the Downtown Y, but there are no swimmers checking their lap speed. No lifeguard in the chair.

A row of ellipticals on the first floor are no longer serving their purpose.

Generations of downtown workers sweated through their lunch hours here, but during the Pandemic of 2020, those workers are gone.