Cindy Lange-Kubick: UNL microbiologist uses a 30-year-old box of chalk and a concrete canvas

Neighbors, like Rich Leiter, a law professor and dog-walker who sets out twice a day with an aging white Shih Tzu and an overgrown Scottie.

The first time the trio came across a chalk drawing, Leiter took note. The next time they passed, a new drawing had been added to the sidewalk parade.

“A couple of days later, there would be a new one, and then it would rain,” Leiter said. “After about 10 times, I started anticipating what the next one would be. It got to be kind of a treasure hunt.”

He started taking pictures, showing them to his wife when he got home and later his kids and grandkids.

He liked the whimsy of the drawings. (A toad in a top hat.) The occasional educational tidbit. (The Latin for a two-toned blue panther chameleon -- Furcifer pardalis.)

He appreciated the artistry and that the message wasn’t pointed or political. (Except, perhaps, the Lorax, who everyone knows speaks for the trees.)

Hallen-Adams had made some of her drawings small, others large enough to fill most of a sidewalk square.

“I ran through most of my 30-year-old box and replenished it at Gomez Art Supply,” she said.