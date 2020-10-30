Cindy Lange-Kubick: Tori's Place, a special apartment, honors Lincoln woman's memory

Tori’s parents wanted Tori’s things to go there.

“Tori, told me, ‘Mom, please don’t give that stuff right away because it would give the message you don’t have hope,’” Cheri remembered earlier this week. “God bless her — we would never do that to her.”

Tori Elizabeth Parent died on July 26, 2018. At her funeral, her mom talked about all the blessings her daughter left this world, all the lessons she had taught them. Her friends talked about skipping school and skinny-dipping and Star Wars.

Her cousin summed up Tori’s spirit: She was good at life.

They all wore teal. Teal for Tori.

Teal was the color for ovarian cancer, the color they decked out in for fundraisers and on days meant to celebrate Tori and the hope for a cure.

After Tori died and her parents grieved, the apartment belongings stayed where they were.

When you are ready, Emily has told Tori’s parents. No rush.

Emily and her husband, Elliot, have lived in Lincoln for four years. Emily was a probation officer in California and knew victims of domestic violence through her work. She was one herself during her first marriage.

