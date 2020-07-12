Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'There's still a vision that the world can be better'

“I think I’ve come to the conclusion that most of the wars are fought because most of the people lack the resources to feed their own families.”

He met Lois Todd in 2004 at a Central Nebraska Peace Workers meeting in Grand Island. He’d known her parents, both members of Nebraskans for Peace, her dad a Presbyterian pastor.

They took each other’s names when they married, and six years ago, they left the farm and retired to the countryside near Emerald.

Nebraskans for Peace turns 50 this year, and the events the group had planned have been waylaid by COVID-19. An April concert at the Indian Center was canceled; the fall annual meeting will be virtual.

They’re holding board meetings via Zoom, Ron said. The upside? More attendees.

And it fell to Ron to reach out to the media and be the face of the group, a task he agreed to with a reluctant willingness.

He’s stalwart in his beliefs, a letter to the editor writer, a panelist, a member of the Nebraska Food Council and the Lancaster County Food Council, promoting and advocating for more people to grow their own food.