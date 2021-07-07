Cindy Lange-Kubick: There's never enough time for me, Dec. 7, 1998

A couple of months ago, based on the erroneous belief that Dec. 1, 1998, would never actually arrive, I agreed to speak at the weekly meeting of the Downtown Rotary Club.
Not that I relished the thought of making a fool of myself in front of a few hundred business leaders and politicians, which included both my editor and publisher.
But when someone calls me months in advance and asks a favor such as: "Would you bake 10 dozen layer cakes, decorate them with marzipan angels and tiny handmade pink frosting rosebuds, then deliver them to the church basement at 5 a.m. on Dec. 25?" I say, "Sure, why not."
Or when someone asks: "Could you please shave your head and walk to work naked down P Street on Feb. 10 to raise money for Don Wesley's mayoral campaign?" "Love to," is how I respond.
And when that nice receptionist at Dr. Big Drill's office rings me up and says: "Let's set up a six month checkup to have your teeth scraped with a sharp instrument until your gums bleed," I always say, "Sure, let's do that!"
Because in my own deluded way, I believe God will somehow save me from my ill-thought-out promises.
Perhaps a raging blizzard will leave all city streets impassable on Dec. 25, or maybe a giant meteor will land in my backyard on Feb. 10, or six months down the road, all my molars will have fallen out from excess Tootsie Roll consumption, excusing me from fulfilling my obligations.
So far, this has not happened.
And so, two weeks ago, a letter arrived confirming my December engagement.
"Your speech ... should be concluded by 12:55 or shortly thereafter," the letter writer warned. "In any event, virtually every Tuesday Rotary meeting is concluded by 1 p.m."
This made me nervous. What if I were the only person in the long and storied history of the Downtown Rotary Club to run into overtime?
There it was -- that time thing again. And time, like reality, is something I don't do well.
I'm always out of it. Or it arrives before I'm ready. There are things I don't have time for, others that take too much time.
The wait between the time I put on the paper gown and the moment the doctor comes in for 30 seconds to examine me, check "extended examination" on the pink form and charge me $72 is a long time.
The Super Bowl always lasts too long, as do Oliver Stone movies, parades, board meetings and red lights -- except, of course, if you are attempting to apply mascara or spread cream cheese on a bagel as you wait.
Airplane turbulence always feels like forever, as do drive through lines, grocery store check-outs and my children's public temper tantrums
Once, back when I was a stay-at-home psycho-mom, I looked at time differently.
It was time to feed the baby.
Or it wasn't time to feed the baby, but the baby thought it was time to feed the baby.
Then it was time for the baby to take a nap. Time for Mommy to watch "All My Children"! Time for the mail to come! Time for Daddy to get home!
Life was all about playtime! Pottytime! Bathtime! Suppertime! Bedtime!
Time to get up! Time to eat! Time for school! Time for piano lessons! Time for soccer practice! Time to go! Time out!
Then I got a job where I was expected to be on grown-up time. And it was time for a meeting, time for an interview, deadline time, press time.
Time to go talk to the Downtown Rotary Club.
Dec. 1 came. I waited for the blizzard. I waited for the meteor. I waited for all my teeth to turn black and fall to the floor.
Then I walked to the University Club. And gave a talk -- about time.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK