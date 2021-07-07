Cindy Lange-Kubick: There's never enough time for me, Dec. 7, 1998

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A couple of months ago, based on the erroneous belief that Dec. 1, 1998, would never actually arrive, I agreed to speak at the weekly meeting of the Downtown Rotary Club.

Not that I relished the thought of making a fool of myself in front of a few hundred business leaders and politicians, which included both my editor and publisher.

But when someone calls me months in advance and asks a favor such as: "Would you bake 10 dozen layer cakes, decorate them with marzipan angels and tiny handmade pink frosting rosebuds, then deliver them to the church basement at 5 a.m. on Dec. 25?" I say, "Sure, why not."

Or when someone asks: "Could you please shave your head and walk to work naked down P Street on Feb. 10 to raise money for Don Wesley's mayoral campaign?" "Love to," is how I respond.

And when that nice receptionist at Dr. Big Drill's office rings me up and says: "Let's set up a six month checkup to have your teeth scraped with a sharp instrument until your gums bleed," I always say, "Sure, let's do that!"

Because in my own deluded way, I believe God will somehow save me from my ill-thought-out promises.