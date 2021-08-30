Cindy Lange-Kubick: There once was a historic planner named Ed …, June 14, 2020

They were often mistaken for one another, both of them slight and soft-spoken.

The men came to an agreement, McKee said. If one was complimented for the work of the other, they would each accept the praise graciously.

It worked out well.

They had similar but distinct areas of expertise as historians, McKee said.

“Ed is the National Geographic and I am the People Magazine.”

Everyone has a superlative for the dry-witted historic planner.

“He is an amazing leader,” McKee said. “He knows more about the ins and outs of the city charter than anyone in the planning department, and it seems like he always has.”

“He’s incredibly well-read, and a really good historian,” said Marilyn Moore, former associate superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools. “And a really good observer of what’s going on today and what that might mean for the future.”

He was a gem on the school board, she said. And a pretty good guy to buddy around with at a conference in a new city.

“Wherever it was, Ed always knew the architecture. It was just a joy to be in the car with him.”