Cindy Lange-Kubick: The women behind Blixt and their mission to grow goodness

They began to appreciate each others’ strengths; they realized they shared the same vision. That they were big idea women. Always the outsiders in the room.

As they traveled the state sharing productions and engaging communities in their roles at the Lied, they forged a professional bond and an equally strong friendship.

They were in Scottsbluff in 2015 when Blixt was conceived.

“We wanted to do our own thing,” Boesen said. “And we decided we could.”

They had no money. Boesen was divorced; Wahlqvist was getting divorced. They both had two sons and a lot to juggle.

But they believed in their idea. They both gave a year’s notice at work. (“We are both dutiful,” Boesen says.)

And they both agree, Blixt is the worst name ever.

In case you were wondering — and who isn’t? — blixt is the Swedish word for lightning.

Wahlqvist is from Sweden. Boesen is a Nebraskan.

“We regret it every day of our lives,” Boesen says. (She blames the wine.)

So they aren’t perfect.