Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Tuskegee airman who lives on

He enlisted so he could serve his country from the sky.
A young man from South Carolina, son of a preacher in a family of 12, a college graduate who’d long dreamed of being a pilot.
There are newspaper stories about Paul Adams, written decades after his dangerous days in World War II — when he and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen were finally given the honor they had long deserved. Congressional Gold Medals and speeches by politicians and trips to Washington, D.C.
An invitation to the inauguration of Barack Obama, tears in the airman’s eyes as Aretha Franklin sang “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” for the country’s first African American president.
A day he’d never imagined but had long longed for.
There would be another honor, a lasting one, a school in his name in Lincoln, where he and his wife, Alda, and their three children came to live in 1962 and where Adams eventually became a shop teacher, a church leader, an NAACP president, a mentor.
He was humble.
“He never talked about himself,” says Sharon Anderson-Towery, who knew Adams from her childhood days. “I never knew he was a Tuskegee Airman, until it came out years later.”
He was a man with presence, says Karla Cooper, his pastor at Quinn Chapel AME Church.
He had a southern flair, carried with him from his early years. He deferred to his wife. He spoke the truth with confidence.
“I soaked up all his wisdom,” Cooper says. “I only knew him in his winter season, I can only imagine what his spring and summer were like.”
Paul and Alda were the first to greet her when she came to Lincoln to lead the congregation. He was her wise counsel when the church went through hard times.
Once, after a particularly vexing church challenge, he took her aside. What doesn’t come out in the water, he said, comes out in the wash.
It will all work out, sooner or later.
And for Adams, it did.
It was a battle to get into flight school in the racist and segregated military.
But he kept trying and landed at Tuskegee Air Base in an all-black squadron in the Air Force, then the Army Air Corps.
The Red Tails — named for their crimson painted tails — flew 15,000 missions and earned the nickname Guardian Angels from the white bomber pilots they shadowed.
In 2012, Adams recalled his time in the sky, sitting in front of the camera with Congressman Jeff Fortenberry as part of the Veterans History Project.
“The bomber pilots would say, ‘We’re flying with these black guys out there, the Red Tails. We’ll be safe, we’ll get home.'”
And history proved them right, not a single aircraft protected by the Tuskegee Red Tails was shot down by enemy aircraft.
It would be 60 years later before Congress took up their cause. Honoring the black saviors and bestowing the gold medals.
When Fortenberry told him he was championing that cause, Adams — by then an old man — answered with his wry wit.
Please hurry.
After the war, Adams rose in the ranks, an officer with a 20-year career that took him to Hawaii, the far reaches of Canada and all over the United States, before he and his family landed here for his job as Deputy Commander of the Lincoln Air Base.
Paul and Alda’s three children, Gloria, Doris and Michael, all graduated from Lincoln High.
Her father had “rules and regulations,” daughter Doris Gearring said. “But he was always fair.”
And he liked people, she said. “He never met a stranger.”
When he started his tenure at Lincoln Public Schools, Adams was one of the first African American teachers hired by the district. The LPS archives show he started a Black History course.
Anderson-Towery remembers him greeting students, dressed in a sport coat and tie.
“He was in the hallways all the time helping students. I never saw him out of character, so polite and respectful to everyone.”
In his later years, Adams would call teaching his hardest job. Lincoln High installed a bust of the beloved teacher at the school in 2014.
“He became known for his love of giving advice to his students,” the dedication program read. “This sculpture will forever serve as a reminder that history cannot be made without courageous individuals.”
Even after his Lincoln Public School retirement in 1982, Adams had continued to guide young lives, as a “Grandpa” in the classroom to Elliott Elementary School students.
And when it was time for a new elementary school to be built — and he was chosen for the honor — he was there helping turn the first shovel of dirt.
“I’m glad to be with you,” the 86-year-old said that June day in 2007. “I’ll be glad to come back anytime.”
And he did.
He was there to greet students on the school’s opening day, says Cindy Schwaninger, the elementary school’s first principal.
He was there at the end of each school year for the fifth grade recognition ceremony, shaking the hand of every student leaving Adams for middle school.
And he was there many times in between.
“He came for music programs and for lunch, the kids adored him,” Schwaninger said. “What a privilege it was to know him.”
Often, the principal’s husband would pick Adams up and chauffeur him over. They’d drive across town and Adams would point to houses he and Alda had looked at when they moved here and wanted to buy.
“But when they called, they were always sold,” Schwaninger said. “He didn’t seem to hold a grudge.”
Adams and the Tuskegee Airmen had served as heroes in the sky and returned home to a world where they were unable to share a lunch counter or a drinking fountain with their white counterparts.
He talked about those Jim Crow battles with his minister.
Cooper is also African American.
Once, she came to the Adams home to share Holy Communion when the couple was unable to attend services.
She began to sing: What can wash away my sins but the blood of Jesus. What can make me whole again but the blood of Jesus. Oh precious is that flow that makes me white as snow ...
Adams stopped her. Pastor, he said, I don’t ever want to be or need to be as white as snow. Please, don’t sing that song again.
“I got schooled on why that was inappropriate use for a black person to think salvation and racism had not been displaced in the United States of America,” Cooper said.
She never sang the song again.
“From that moment, we talked about the pains of racism he endured. So many stories.”
But he was buoyed by the election of Obama. Thrilled him beyond measure, she said. A full-circle moment to have a commander-in-chief who was black.
Adams died on the last day of June in 2013; Alda followed five years later. Both of them laid to rest at home in Greenville, South Carolina.
They still celebrate the Tuskegee Airman at Adams Elementary.
At the start of each school year, they hold an assembly. They show a video featuring the school’s namesake. They talk about the legacy the Tuskegee Airman left, said the school’s third principal, Amy Scott. They talk about why they are called aviators and about the good character and leadership of the American hero the school is named for.
And every day they see his face, on a special wall of honor and in the gym on a giant mural, Adams and his Red Tail fighter plane, Alda’s name painted under the cockpit.
Lt. Col. Paul Adams valued education.
He valued history, too.
Sometimes, in his later years, groups would ask him to speak about the war, said his daughter.
Often it was February — Black History Month — and Adams would say yes, of course, he would be glad to.
“I think he thought there was a history that was on the verge of being lost,” she said. “And he had a chance to keep it alive.”
