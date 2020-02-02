Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Tuskegee airman who lives on

And he was there many times in between.

“He came for music programs and for lunch, the kids adored him,” Schwaninger said. “What a privilege it was to know him.”

Often, the principal’s husband would pick Adams up and chauffeur him over. They’d drive across town and Adams would point to houses he and Alda had looked at when they moved here and wanted to buy.

“But when they called, they were always sold,” Schwaninger said. “He didn’t seem to hold a grudge.”

Adams and the Tuskegee Airmen had served as heroes in the sky and returned home to a world where they were unable to share a lunch counter or a drinking fountain with their white counterparts.

He talked about those Jim Crow battles with his minister.

Cooper is also African American.

Once, she came to the Adams home to share Holy Communion when the couple was unable to attend services.

She began to sing: What can wash away my sins but the blood of Jesus. What can make me whole again but the blood of Jesus. Oh precious is that flow that makes me white as snow ...