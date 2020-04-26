Cindy Lange-Kubick: The tale of two pandemics, separated by a century

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The pandemic arrived in Lincoln during the season-changing days of late September.

By the time it was over — one wave, followed by another — the leaves had long fallen and the graveyard on O Street had filled with bodies.

Nine-year-old Pearl Sharp and her little sister Charlotte. Mollie Klein and her daughter Alga.

A mother and father and two of their small children buried in the “free ground” of the stately Wyuka Cemetery, all four dead in the span of 11 days.

In all, there would be nearly 400 deaths in a city of 86,000; across the state, thousands more died, and worldwide, more than 20 million — some say upward of 100 million — taken by influenza.

Their stories fill newspaper archives and family bibles. Shopkeepers who closed up for lunch and didn't make it back to open, dead before the day was done.

Mothers who entered hospitals — the safe, newfangled way to give birth — leaving orphaned infants behind.

Weddings in cemeteries, a charm from the old world — and the time of old plagues — to keep the couple safe.