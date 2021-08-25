Cindy Lange-Kubick: The sweet siren song of the office candy dish, Jan. 25, 2017

It was a nourishing diversion, she said. Desk workers taking a break to mingle. “The sharing of the day was nice.”

At CenterPointe, supervisor Retha Knapp keeps an always-full candy dish on her desk, treats purchased with her own dime.

“It’s good for staff relationships,” she says. “I have an open-door policy, and the candy is a good way to keep that relationship.”

She’s happy to keep the ceramic dish on her desk filled, both for staffers and the clients they serve.

And as fate would have it, the CenterPointe candy giver turns out to be the aunt of Marie Laughlin Knapp -- the former Journal Star candy dish keeper who knows all my secrets. (Sweet Marie, we miss you.)

Over the years, I’ve seen candy dish keepers (and their respective dishes) come and go. I miss them all. I miss their contribution to my happiness and to my spiking blood-sugar levels.

Plenty of people feel the same way, waxing fondly about long-gone candy dishes with full-sized Snickers. “I still think about that bowl full of heaven,” says Don Hitz.

And candy dish culture.