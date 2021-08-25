Cindy Lange-Kubick: The sweet siren song of the office candy dish, Jan. 25, 2017

Let us raise a miniature Baby Ruth to the simple joys of the office candy dish.
Long may it prosper.
In trying times, the candy dish is a sign of hope. A piece (and the peace) of Prozac disguised as a peanut butter cup.
A small daily dose of Halloween for grownups dressed up in our worker-bee costumes.
You don’t realize the importance of the candy dish until it sits empty, like an abandoned steel factory.
Or nearly empty, like a 21st century newsroom, leaving you to sorrowfully paw through the unwanted Dum Dums and the scorned Hershey’s kisses in search of a Butterfinger or perhaps an overlooked wedge of Dove dark chocolate trapped under malted milk balls.
The candy dish at work has the allure of sugar and the pull of nostalgia and a bit of mid-afternoon pick-me-up enclosed in a shiny wrapper.
And the person behind the candy dish has power.
The Candy Keeper knows your soul. She knows the shameless regulars. The sheepish sugar-craver who waits until her bathroom break to snatch a Tootsie Roll. She knows the picky employee who stalks her stash, awaiting the appearance of Milk Duds or a Heath bar rather than settle for a Milky Way.
“I know who likes the chocolate, I know who likes the nuts,” says JaMel Ways, a veteran candy dish keeper. “I know who likes the hard candy, I know who likes the taffy.”
The female Willy Wonka has been maintaining candy dishes on the job for more than 25 years now -- the last five as assistant to the chairman of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Department of Chemistry on the fifth floor of Hamilton Hall.
“I guess it’s a way to draw people in to talk,” she says. “Make people stop and just relax a little bit.”
The outgoing assistant offers choice bits of chocolate and fruity candies to students and faculty and anyone who stops by with a delivery, keeping the dish behind her computer screen so she’s not tempted to overindulge.
The Chemistry Department budget doesn’t include the purchase of sweets, she says, but the woman who shares them doesn’t mind. She shops after-holiday clearance sales, and coworkers dump bags of small candy bars in her bowl, a payback for their own indulgence.
And she has her own method for slowing consumption.
“I’ll put in butterscotch discs, or those cinnamon discs if I don’t want to keep buying.”
When Lisa Roti worked at a power tool company in Atlanta, she kept candy on her desk (and food in her desk drawer).
“I worked in a big room with cubicles and there with several candy dishes; people could shop their candy.”
It was a nourishing diversion, she said. Desk workers taking a break to mingle. “The sharing of the day was nice.”
At CenterPointe, supervisor Retha Knapp keeps an always-full candy dish on her desk, treats purchased with her own dime.
“It’s good for staff relationships,” she says. “I have an open-door policy, and the candy is a good way to keep that relationship.”
She’s happy to keep the ceramic dish on her desk filled, both for staffers and the clients they serve.
And as fate would have it, the CenterPointe candy giver turns out to be the aunt of Marie Laughlin Knapp -- the former Journal Star candy dish keeper who knows all my secrets. (Sweet Marie, we miss you.)
Over the years, I’ve seen candy dish keepers (and their respective dishes) come and go. I miss them all. I miss their contribution to my happiness and to my spiking blood-sugar levels.
Plenty of people feel the same way, waxing fondly about long-gone candy dishes with full-sized Snickers. “I still think about that bowl full of heaven,” says Don Hitz.
And candy dish culture.
“When you take a new job, find out where the candy dishes are. Not just for the snacking but because people who keep candy dishes are almost always good people to get to know and nurture as colleagues,” says Dan Moser.
And even candy dish trauma.
John Burkhart’s secretary was in his office with her hand in one of his two candy dishes when she heard him approaching and “for some reason she panicked and closed her fist around the candy ... then swung the jar into the other one, breaking them both in the process.”
And then there’s Matt Schur, who works as a courier delivering real estate paperwork to offices across Lincoln, some of them with office candy dishes open to the public.
There are candy dishes filled with Smarties (his weakness) and Bakers chocolates (his favorites) and small York Peppermint Patties.
“I try to be polite and treat myself to just one per visit,” he says Wednesday. “But I snitched two Bakers chocolates already from a contractor’s office.”
Mint chocolate, how could he resist?
The lucky courier sees more office candy dishes than most of us, and the businesses who fill them have an extra sweet feel.
“For me at least, it’s a way of welcoming a person through the door. Besides the smile, you get this satisfying feeling in your tummy, too.”
Let us raise a candy wrapper to that.
Make it a Bit-O-Honey, please.
