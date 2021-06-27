Cindy Lange-Kubick: The summer of 2021 — embarking on my farewell tour

I’m not entirely sure what I’ll do. I’ll spend a few months figuring it out and dipping into savings, too young for Social Security but old enough for cheap Affordable Care Act insurance. (Thanks, Obama.)

I came to the Lincoln Star in 1994, a 34-year-old mother of three, three credits shy of a journalism degree.

My first story was about the magic of Santa Claus, stripped across the top of the front page.

My mom clipped it out and stuck it in a box.

Eight months later, I landed a spot at the Journal Star after the Star and the Journal — with their two personalities and delivery times — merged. My new editor sent me out to write about theater and restaurants and, after a failed stint as the Beef State’s only vegetarian dining critic, a new-new editor made me the Lincoln Life columnist.

I thought I’d died and gone to newspaper heaven.

This is the spot for a bunch of cliches about work not feeling like work and getting paid to do what I love — true and true — and a recitation of the world-changing events I’ve had a front-row seat for. (Or in the words of much-wiser editors: “for which I’ve had a front-row seat.”)

There were a lot of those.