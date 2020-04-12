Cindy Lange-Kubick: The stay at home Easter

She won’t be doing that this year; instead, she’ll spend the holiday with her husband, Ron, at their retirement home in Colorado.

“We will eat on our deck in Estes, where they mean business on quarantine, and wave at the Easter parade of people walking their dogs.”

She will open her laptop, too.

“And comfort myself listening to Eric Clapton and Pavarotti sing ‘Holy Mother Hear My Prayer,' on YouTube.”

Mary Beth Rice has spent Holy Week 2020 more quietly than usual, more pondering than celebrating. Trying to catch sunrises and sunsets and the glory of the brightest moons of the year.

She’s slipped into the Cathedral of the Risen Christ — open to no more than 10 people at a time — to light candles and pray.

Members of her family — including her mother and sister and one of her sons — are in quarantine.

“We will be separated for the first time ever ... so strange.”

Despite the strangeness of the day, she and her husband, Rich, will “cook up a storm,” she said. They will eat their Easter dinner early, “then drive and drop off late plates of goodness.”