Cindy Lange-Kubick: The reverend doctor and the Earl of Cornwall, a pig love story, May 3, 2017

She slept with the Earl of Cornwall.
In the laundry room, on a twin mattress, feeding him with an eyedropper when he woke squealing.
Earl of Cornwall, pig.
Renae Koehler, surrogate mama.
Earl was a 3-pound weakling in early March when he came to live with Renae and her husband, Steve Martin (not the comedian, but funny all the same), and their two boys, two dogs, nine cats, 150 chickens, five ducks and a small herd of cattle on 20 acres near Firth.
He’s packed on a few pounds since.
And he’s lived high on the hog with visits to church and nursing homes -- and upcoming appearances at soccer banquets and graduation parties.
He’s starred in an Easter egg hunt.
Slept on a football, otherwise known as a pigskin.
“Baby pigs like to stack on top of each other to eat, so I think he felt like he was sleeping with his brothers and sisters,” says Renae, a minister who also has her Ph.D., which means she is technically the Reverend Doctor Renae Koehler.
She explains this to me over the phone, in the midst of describing Earl, whom I picture as a miniature pig who can fit in a purse and travel to birthday parties like a hooved Shih Tzu.
Not a pot-bellied pig, Renae says. Not even close.
“The type of pig he is, is Duroc. I don’t know how to spell it.”
She advises me to Google it, and then tells me that Earl will eventually grow into a 250-pound pig.
Then she gives me directions so I can see for myself.
I Google “Earl of Cornwall” before I go, fearful I will pull an Andrew Jackson like the president and confuse Earl with a Tudor king ordering the beheading of various wives.
Fortunately for me, Renae knows very little about any of the actual earls of Cornwall. She simply likes suitably serious names for her pets.
“Plus, it had the word ‘corn’ in it, and pigs love to eat corn.”
Renae is cuddling Earl when I arrive, or rather Earl is cuddling her, nuzzling her lime green jacket and covering her with pig snot and dirt.
She seems to love it.
“This is Earl. Isn’t he the best ever?”
Perhaps. He does have adorable floppy ears and a rubber-like snout and hair like a scouring pad.
He no longer sleeps with Renae in the laundry room and he also outgrew his indoor pen, so he sleeps in the barn with eight newly-acquired pigs.
On the phone, Renae seemed slightly wacky -- like Lucille Ball wearing a fruit salad hat -- but in person she is wonderful. She’s thoughtful and funny and gracious and smart and interesting.
We sit on a pair of white wooden rocking chairs on the front porch of her yellow house with its blue door.
Earl snuffles around the barn, his tail curled, a sure sign of his contentment. She calls to him. Earl! Earl! Come here, Honey Bun!
His ears perk, like a hunting dog after a pheasant, and eventually up the path he comes at a rapid waddle.
Renae has been a pastor for 25 years, the last seven at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, where she opens every service the same way: No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here ...
And: Jesus didn't reject anyone and neither do we...
The leader of the "Open Minded Church" has taught in the classics and religious studies department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and lectured on liberal theology at Doane College.
Her husband works at the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Both of them farm kids who met at a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Iowa.
Steve’s job was helpful when Renae woke up one morning and turned to him: I really want a pig.
Specifically, she wanted a runt, which if you haven’t read “Charlotte’s Web,” is a too-small baby pig which needs a human hand to save it.
Renae raised a runt when she was a girl on the farm near Tecumseh. Biscuit lived with Renae and her brothers and parents for six years.
“She played with us in the sandbox,” she says. “She was really good at moving sand around with her snout.”
Her parents eventually “sold” her pig, Renae says. “I was too young to know what that probably meant.”
On the other hand, the Earl of Cornwall will never be bacon.
“He’ll always live here with us.”
It’s a pretty good deal for Earl. The big pigs have taken to him and he squeezes between them to sleep.
They all have a mud patch and a pond to wallow in and freedom to mingle with the cows and chickens.
Earl is a bit afraid of the pond, Renae says. “It must look like an ocean to him.”
But he fits right in at church. On his first visit, Earl was invited to the children’s sermon, and Rev. Renae told a story about love while the children petted the baby pig.
She told them: “I take care of Earl and your parents take care of you and God takes care of all of us.”
Quentin Myers, 7, listened to that sermon. And his mom is bringing him to the acreage near Firth soon for a follow-up visit. “He was over the moon about Earl,” Jody Myers says.
Jody is over the moon about Renae.
“Having Earl, it just shows what kind of person she is, how much she loves people and animals,” she says. “She speaks for herself.”
She does. And she speaks for the Earl of Cornwall, too, who, according to Renae, is some pig.
“Earl is bringing people some happiness,” she says. “He’s just the sweetest pig in the world.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK.