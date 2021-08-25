Cindy Lange-Kubick: The reverend doctor and the Earl of Cornwall, a pig love story, May 3, 2017

Specifically, she wanted a runt, which if you haven’t read “Charlotte’s Web,” is a too-small baby pig which needs a human hand to save it.

Renae raised a runt when she was a girl on the farm near Tecumseh. Biscuit lived with Renae and her brothers and parents for six years.

“She played with us in the sandbox,” she says. “She was really good at moving sand around with her snout.”

Her parents eventually “sold” her pig, Renae says. “I was too young to know what that probably meant.”

On the other hand, the Earl of Cornwall will never be bacon.

“He’ll always live here with us.”

It’s a pretty good deal for Earl. The big pigs have taken to him and he squeezes between them to sleep.

They all have a mud patch and a pond to wallow in and freedom to mingle with the cows and chickens.

Earl is a bit afraid of the pond, Renae says. “It must look like an ocean to him.”

But he fits right in at church. On his first visit, Earl was invited to the children’s sermon, and Rev. Renae told a story about love while the children petted the baby pig.