Cindy Lange-Kubick: The pied piper of bowling makes a Hollywood debut

“Take a shot of water!”

Harvey heeded the call.

His bowlers naturally look out for him the way he looks out for them.

“There’s no other reason people are here,” says Tim Nathan, subbing for the Funky Bunch. “Everyone comes out of here with such a positive vibe.”

“He’s just so genuine,” says Erin Hou, a longtime member of the Panty Droppers. “He gets to know you. He’s interested in you as a person.”

Erin hitched her wagon to one of Harvey’s leagues in 2002 after she arrived in Lincoln for college. She recruited teammate Ashley Cantrell when the two met working at TGI Fridays.

“He’s like another dad to me,” Ashley says. “He was at my wedding.”

Weddings, graduations, birthday bashes, Harvey is invited.

And he invites them to his Harvey-inspired party week after week. To make a strike during the 120-second window called The Taco Ticker. Lane 14 is a winner! Lane 4 is a winner! 18 is a winner! 22, 8, 17, 16, 20!

Or to smash all 10 pins when the red head pin shows up and come collect their goodies.