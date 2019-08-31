The photo arrived last September, during a particularly rough stretch inside the grand old house on South Cotner Boulevard.
Traci Beasley had stepped outside to get some fresh air, stressed from the Remodeling Project that Wouldn’t End.
She walked to the mailbox.
Inside, she found a padded envelope with a Virginia postmark and a generic salutation: Current Resident.
That would be Traci and her husband, Ryan, who had landed in Lincoln in late 2015 after more than a dozen years living in Las Vegas.
The empty-nesters had rented when they first arrived for Ryan’s job at Ameritas, taking their time to find just the right house.
They wanted something vintage — something that reminded them of the historic mansions in Savannah, where Ryan had grown up, but without the Georgia price tag.
They looked and they looked and when the stately Piedmont Tudor came on the market, the couple hit the open house.
Ryan was uncertain. Traci looked at her husband: We are putting an offer on this house.
They closed on the house in the fall of 2016 and set to restoring the place to its flapper-era charm. Early on, Traci ran into architect Kevin Clark on a tour of homes and invited him over for a look — then signed him on for a job that transformed the house from top to bottom and took nearly two years to complete.
When their general contractor got sick shortly after the renovation began, Traci took over. She stayed up nights learning how to manage the project and spent all day, every day, overseeing it.
What could go wrong often did. Mishap after mishap, she says.
So that day, as the project was nearing its glorious, yet problem-prone end, the envelope meant something.
She opened it and pulled out a handwritten note and a large, color photograph of a house.
Her house, a half a century ago.
I lived here, the note began. I was married in the living room ...
My groom and I are still together 48 years later ...
“We loved the house and I hope your family is happy there also.”
The sender signed her name with warmest regards: Gail Tupper Smith.
She included a phone number with a Richmond, Virginia, area code.
And Thursday, she showed up at the Beasleys’ front door.
* * *
After graduating from Southeast High School in 1966, Gail Tupper went away to college in Illinois.
She met Alex Smith there.
The pair fell for each other and dated long-distance when she moved back to Lincoln to finish her degree and moved into a house her parents had purchased in Piedmont.
“It was my mother’s dream house,” Gail said last week. “They would go by it on their way to church.”
On one such Sunday in 1969, Joy and Kent Tupper noticed a for-sale sign in the yard — open house that afternoon.
Let’s go look, Joy said to her husband.
The Tuppers owned Nebraska Pump and Supply under the viaduct on O Street, where Jack’s bar is now. Their kids were grown and this house was grander than they really could afford, but her mom insisted, Gail said.
And after church they went home to prepare.
“My mom had a fur jacket and she put it on so she looked like they were in the realm of possibility.”
The couple made an offer on the 4,400-square-foot home with its high ceilings and formal living spaces, its spacious bedrooms and wood-paneled den, its circle drive and secluded backyard built for $12,000 in 1931.
“It was a huge stretch,” Gail said. “But the people who owned it loved my mom and dad and wanted them to have it.”
The Tuppers stayed a little more than a decade in the dream house. A hundred guests stood in the living room as Gail’s father walked her down the staircase on Aug. 8, 1970.
More than 49 years later, the bride and her groom are standing in the foyer debating what color the banister had been painted. Was it white? Was it black?
They look around at the dining room with its midnight-blue wallpaper and gleaming oak floors that had been covered by pale carpet back in the '70s.
They stand in the reimagined kitchen with its period fixtures and marble countertops.
“It was pink,” Gail says. “I remember that.”
They tour the den — Wasn’t the TV here? — and the living room — Mother had a big blue sofa that I never liked.
They remember an old bench in the side yard, still planted under a row of bushes. They debate where Gail had her bed in her old upstairs room. “It was my bedroom,” Gail tells her husband. “I think I’d remember.”
Mostly they marvel at the splendor of the place; complimenting Clark, the architect who has stopped by in his green bow tie, and Traci, who extended this invitation to visit when she heard the Smiths were going to be in town for the Nebraska football season opener.
“This is brilliant,” Gail says touring the transformed — and expanded — master bedroom. "I can't believe what you've done."
The project was filled with small treasures. A child's story in the crawl space, a butler's buzzer under the carpet and writing on the plaster walls, revealed when the old wallpaper came down.
And, of course, the making of a new friendship.
* * *
Alex Smith was cleaning out the attic when he came across the old photograph — a glossy copy of a picture of his in-laws' home that had appeared in the Lincoln paper in the '70s.
“I was tempted to throw it out many times,” he said Thursday.
He had a change of heart that day in 2018.
How about we mail this to Lincoln, he said to his wife.
Gail had been back to her hometown for her 50th class reunion a few years earlier, and had driven to the Tudor and knocked on the door.
The place seemed empty.
Surely, someone was living there by now.
Traci called Gail to thank her after she opened that envelope.
They began trading texts and emails. They discussed the missing portico. Who would take it off? And why?
Gail mailed more photographs — snapshots from her wedding and family photos from visits back with their small children.
Traci sent pictures of the renovation; Gail mailed an oil painting of the house her parents had commissioned and Traci immediately had it framed and hung in the dining room.
All of the photos are on display Thursday.
Traci sets out cheese and crackers, sweet scones and zucchini bread. She queries her guests about what they remember. (Later, they make plans for a Saturday night dinner, so the Smiths can meet Ryan.)
They solve a small mystery — an indentation in the stone exterior, most likely due to a green awning that once covered the back doorway — and Gail recounts stories from the old days in the Piedmont neighborhood.
Traci is pleased at how little her corner of Lincoln has changed; the serendipity of meeting another woman who loved the house she loves.
And Gail, who walked down its stairs in a wedding gown she still owns — “You want it?” asks Alex. “We’ll mail you the dress.” — is pleased by how much her parents’ old home has changed.
“The Beasleys are much better decorators.”