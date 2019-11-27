Cindy Lange-Kubick: The old man at McDonald's and the gift of friendship

Then one hot summer morning she came in and ordered an iced tea and heard a voice: How are you doing, Sunshine?

And that was the start.

They sat and talked for three hours that day.

She found out the old man had lost his wife. He said they’d been married 60 years. He told her how much he loved Doris, and she saw his eyes light up. He told her he’d lost his daughter to cancer, and she saw the pain on his face. He told her that he’d owned his own roofing company.

Conley learned he was sweet and thoughtful, carrying snack-sized candy bars and suckers for kids and making his way from McDonald’s to McDonald’s for most of his meals.

On her next visit, he called out again: How are you doing, Sunshine?

He offered to share the newspaper.

He asked her about her life and she told him about volunteering at the Food Bank and helping the homeless and spending mornings in her church’s nursery.

How are the babies, he’d ask. Still pooping and crying?