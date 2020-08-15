Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Monarch Midwife and a butterfly named Barack

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jane Addams emerged July 11, shortly after Nebraska Sen. Adam Morfeld.

Then came a pair of male butterflies — Fly strong, Barack! Best of luck, Courage, may your name embrace you …

On and on it went this summer — baby butterfly by baby butterfly — at the lake cabin in Minnesota where Mary Lou Meier and her wife, Vicki Miller, had gone for an extended vacation.

The couple from Lincoln head to their cabin every year, and for the past three summers, they’ve welcomed guests.

They come as caterpillars — or sometimes tiny eggs that will become caterpillars — and they leave as butterflies.

“In the wild, they have about a one-in-a-100 chance of survival, and this is kind of a way to help them on their way,” explained Meier, who learned of the monarchs’ plight from her butterfly-saving sister Rose.

The monarchs face myriad dangers — chief among them, loss of their milkweed habitat to mowing and pesticide.

To help them along the life cycle, Meier set up four enclosed stations in the cabin to keep them safe. (Her daughter, Jenn Bassen, calls them “nurseries,” and friends have christened Meier the “Monarch Midwife.”)