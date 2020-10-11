Cindy Lange-Kubick: The man in the Red Cross vest and 50 years of diving in to help

Duane the Red Cross swimming instructor grew up in Hawaii.
He took swimming lessons from the Red Cross there and became a Red Cross-trained lifeguard there and later the Red Cross taught him to teach others to swim in the Pacific Ocean with its infinite lap lanes.
That was Year One of his tenure as a Red Cross volunteer.
This is Year 50.
“I wanted to make sure kids were safe around water,” Duane Austria said Friday. “That was a passion of mine.”
He has pictures in his home in the Highlands to prove it. Class after class of students who graduated to become strong swimmers and good lifeguards.
He was a freshman in college at the University of Hawaii in 1970 when he became a certified water safety instructor, teaching lessons at Ala Moana Beach Park, 5 miles from his childhood home in Honolulu. The Pacific Ocean water was calm there, almost like a lake, with no big waves to worry about.
He taught kids and adults to float and then swim on that idyllic beach.
He taught water safety, too: Never swim alone.
He did it all as a volunteer.
“The Red Cross had the premiere program to keep children safe around water,” he says.
Austria’s affinity for water safety stayed with him through college graduation and a career in the U.S. Army, keeping his Red Cross certification active as he — and later he and his wife Jeri — traveled from place to place.
And when they arrived in Lincoln in 1986, he dove in deep and for good.
Not just as an aquatics instructor, but for whatever the Red Cross needed him to do.
“He’s always there,” said Stephanie Novacek, executive director of the Southeast Nebraska Chapter of the Red Cross. “I can always rely on him.”
The organization celebrated his service: As a community volunteer leader, an elected official liaison, a training services instructor — swimming, lifeguarding, CPR, first aid. As an emergency responder training leader and teacher of courses in the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and all-around good guy.
“He always amazes me,” Novacek says. “I can't say enough good things about him."
On Friday — Austria’s 68th birthday — he was at home, waiting for his son Stephen to arrive from Colorado Springs to help celebrate. (Dinner at Applebee’s and a Sunday Hawaiian cookout with daughter Holly Thomazim and her husband David.)
Austria had just finished two weeks of virtual disaster relief casework.
Day after day on his phone, talking to newly displaced victims of the wildfires in California.
He’d logged 125 cold calls, a soothing and helpful voice offering Red Cross assistance and a compassionate ear.
“Those are tough,” he says. “Sometimes they need a sounding board.”
Austria is a good one.
He’s a detail man, calm, steady. Last year, when the staff at the Boy Scouts Camp Cornhusker surprised their aquatics director with a visit from Stephen (an Army major home early from a deployment), he reached out an arm for a half-hug before shaking his son’s hand and saluting.
He was born a “Navy brat,” Austria said, and joined the Army after college.
He was stationed in Germany in the late ‘70s, when he met Jeri, a teacher who’d grown up in Oakland, Nebraska, and still had family here.
When he had the opportunity to teach at UNL’s ROTC Program in 1986, he took it. Three years later, he deployed to Desert Storm and, when he retired from the military as a major in the Army in 1994, the family stayed.
He started law school when he was 42, the oldest in his class. He became a deputy county attorney and, in 2000, started a career at the Immigration and Naturalization Service.
And he kept up his volunteer work at the Red Cross and the Boy Scouts, too. He was his son’s scoutmaster. He led the first aid station at a World Scout Jamboree and traveled to tend flood and hurricane victims wearing his Red Cross vest.
He’s there to provide first aid at Husker games. He was there at Pinnacle Bank Arena for Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera’s funeral, in case help was needed.
He believes in selfless service.
He wants you to practice it, too.
“The Red Cross really needs volunteers.”
Volunteers to help at disasters and give blood and teach first aid and swimming.
It’s worth it, says the man who has been hugged by former swim students while out shopping. The man who headed to Henry Doorly Zoo on Saturday with a group of his former Scouts, all grown up now with kids of their own.
He’s decompressing a bit from all of those phone calls with people who have lost so much, he said Friday.
“Then I’ll fall back and see what Steph needs.”
And he’ll keep swimming three times a week at the Fallbrook YMCA. He swims for the exercise, the volunteer says, but it’s more than that.
“To make sure I can pass the lifeguard swim test.”
