Cindy Lange-Kubick: The man in the Red Cross vest and 50 years of diving in to help

Duane the Red Cross swimming instructor grew up in Hawaii.

He took swimming lessons from the Red Cross there and became a Red Cross-trained lifeguard there and later the Red Cross taught him to teach others to swim in the Pacific Ocean with its infinite lap lanes.

That was Year One of his tenure as a Red Cross volunteer.

This is Year 50.

“I wanted to make sure kids were safe around water,” Duane Austria said Friday. “That was a passion of mine.”

He has pictures in his home in the Highlands to prove it. Class after class of students who graduated to become strong swimmers and good lifeguards.

He was a freshman in college at the University of Hawaii in 1970 when he became a certified water safety instructor, teaching lessons at Ala Moana Beach Park, 5 miles from his childhood home in Honolulu. The Pacific Ocean water was calm there, almost like a lake, with no big waves to worry about.

He taught kids and adults to float and then swim on that idyllic beach.

He taught water safety, too: Never swim alone.

He did it all as a volunteer.