Curt Donaldson has a few points he wants to make.
And they are numbered.
“I have an organized outline that I would like to run through, if I might,” begins the civic-minded former city councilman, a carpenter by trade. “What I think is important.”
Before you roll your eyes, let him continue.
I set up this Wednesday morning interview with Donaldson, a Smart Guy without a smartphone (and an early cellphone convert who never saw the need to upgrade) because I’d heard about his work to help make his church green.
And being green is a bigger deal now than ever. (And easier now than ever, too.)
Donaldson starts at the beginning, explaining the environmentally minded renovation that earned the Unitarian Church runner-up status in a national Cool Congregation Challenge and eased its monthly utility bills considerably.
He has a lede, he says. (Lede is newspaper-speak for the opening paragraph of a story.)
“The lede could simply be, ‘As a result of our renovation, we have a building with a very low, if not the lowest, energy cost in Lincoln.’”
I do not tell him that this is not a very sexy lede.
But it is intriguing.
Soon he will tell me how the church at 63rd and A streets became so energy efficient, but, first, Point 2.
Why the 300-member congregation decided to make that commitment.
There is a backstory, Donaldson says.
It is this: “We do not have a particular creed or belief, instead we have seven principles.”
The first: “The inherent dignity and worth of every person.”
The seventh: “We try to have a respect for the interconnectedness of all existence of which we are a part.”
In other words: “We do not claim dominance over the earth, instead we accept responsibility to tread lightly and use resources sparingly.”
Then Donaldson, a man known for his dry humor, delivers the punch line.
Point 3.
“One doctrine we do have in common with other denominations is we would like to have it be 72 degrees inside regardless of outside temperature.”
Ba-boom.
There are more points to make and as he does, Donaldson shares the details.
* That the church was able to expand its footprint -- adding 6,000 square feet -- while reducing its overall energy usage by 31%.
* That utility costs dropped from 72 cents a square foot to 33 cents a square foot.
* Which translates into $672 a month for heating and cooling for the 16,000-square-foot church.
* Which translates into $56 a month in a 2,000-square-foot space for those of you following along at home.
* That 98 solar panels on the roof meet 30% to 40% of the church’s electrical needs. (It uses about half of the energy generated and sells the excess to LES, which gives the church a credit on its monthly bill.)
* That a 15-well geothermal system takes heat from the building in the summer and stores it underground until they need it during the winter months.
Donaldson knows something about geothermal. He installed a system in his own home in 1985. And he worked to get Lincoln Public Schools started on the geothermal path in the ’90s.
“They probably have one of the largest systems in the world.”
At the church on A Street, the compressors have their own room inside. “Very quiet, very happy, living like an old beer fridge in the basement.”
The church is light-filled and airy and 72 degrees summer and winter.
Yes, it costs more to go green, Donaldson says. (If he had to guess, approximately 8% more in a $2.4 million construction budget.)
“But nobody ever asks the payback period on a pipeline.”
Natural gas and electricity costs are low here, he says. “But those low costs have a real environmental impact.”
The carpenter calls himself a “cog in all of this,” just a member of the church’s Green Sanctuary Committee.
Committee chair Becky Seth calls him a hero.
“He was the one to really support all of this green stuff and then be there almost every day to make sure it all got done.”
An idea man, Linda R. Brown says. And a doer, too.
Brown donated money from a recent inheritance to help purchase solar panels. (Her father, Larry Johnson, had been an electrical engineer for LES and she knew he would have loved the idea.)
“I had asked at a meeting, ‘What would we do if we had more money, and Curt immediately came up with solar panels.'”
The green project included added insulation, energy-efficient windows and doors, LED lights, an all-electric water heater and drought resistant landscaping.
And more.
One final point.
The church took the long view, Donaldson says.
“The bottom line is we spent money to reduce fossil fuel consumption and reduce global warming and the congregation is very happy with the result.”