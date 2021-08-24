Cindy Lange-Kubick: The kindness of strangers bringing unexpected joy, Dec. 4, 2016

This story originally ran on Dec. 4, 2016.
Makaela Parsons went to the cemetery to sit on the black granite bench next to her baby girl’s grave.
The bench had just been installed and she was eager to see it, so she slipped into Lincoln Memorial Park late Tuesday morning.
The bench was beautiful. And as the mother parked and walked toward it, she noticed a plastic baggie on her daughter’s headstone.
Inside was an envelope and beside it a small stone angel.
Makaela sat down and started to read.
Dear Family of Kemptynn, I stop at her grave whenever I visit my husband’s. He’s a few rows east, with fall bouquets for him and his parents. I found this little angel … and I knew it should be on or near her headstone.
The stranger added a last line: My heart holds a special place for Kemptynn and her family and friends.
It was a quiet act of beauty, an unexpected and comforting kindness that brought the mother to tears.
“I sat there crying for like ever,” Makaela says. “Then I went to car and got a notepad out and sat on Kemptynn’s bench for the first time and wrote her back.”
I’ve been collecting small stories like hers this year. From emails and notes passed my way, from tender mercies shared on Facebook.
One of them came my way last month.
An idea for a column, the woman wondered.
“Perhaps, challenging people to do random acts of kindness this holiday season would be good -- as you never know when something you think of as a small gesture might mean a lot to someone.”
She gave an example.
It was 2012 and her house had burned to the ground. Six months later, her husband was hospitalized and put on oxygen. He asked her to pick him up an electric razor.
“In the parking lot of the South Walmart, an older man (60s, 70s?) approached me and said something like, ‘You look like you could use some Christmas cheer’ and he gave me a carved Santa ornament, that I assume he had made,” she wrote. “I thanked him, but not adequately.”
A few days later, her husband died.
“I no longer really celebrate Christmas and this is the only Christmas decoration I now own,” she continued. “It reminds me that there are some very nice people in the world.”
The woman didn’t want to share her name, but she hopes the man sees this story and knows how grateful she remains.
And then there was the thank you note that arrived at a Lincoln home last spring in an envelope addressed to “Whomever.”
The homeowner had hauled a chair out into the parking lot, hoping someone would haul it away.
Someone did.
“I picked up the black recliner that you had at the curb this past weekend,” the woman wrote in her note. “I wanted to thank you so much for the chair. I took it to my brother who has been on disability since age 49. He loves it and is very thankful for it!”
I heard more stories. About strangers who bought groceries for struggling moms in the checkout line and clerks who carried groceries for elderly customers.
“We all need to hear there are good people doing good things,” wrote a reader who had “the privilege of seeing an act of kindness in action.”
I got a copy of a letter mailed to the Food Bank from a couple who had stayed at a Lincoln hotel with a blue donation barrel in the lobby.
“Please accept the enclosed check in appreciation for what you do to help the hungry in Lincoln (and) in honor of what the Fairfield Inn did to help us while my father was hospitalized last week,” the man wrote.
The last line in the letter made Michaella Kumke at the Food Bank smile, she said.
“One good deed leads to another, and hopefully another.”
The woman who left the unexpected gift for Makaela Parsons and her husband, Travis, and their 7-year-old Adelynn -- and the family and friends who love them -- didn’t know the story of baby Kemptynn.
She didn’t know Kemptynn died in her mother’s womb two weeks before her due date.
She didn’t know how much a family grieved their little girl and was changed by her.
She didn’t know Makaela had come to the cemetery straight from the doctor’s office that morning, filled with emotion after seeing ultrasound pictures of a baby boy due on his big sister’s due date.
But she will find Makaela’s note soon, if she hasn’t already.
And there is something the woman should know.
“I sat at her husband’s grave,” Makaela says, “and I immediately felt connected to her family. I just want to give her a hug.”
