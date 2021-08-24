Cindy Lange-Kubick: The kindness of strangers bringing unexpected joy, Dec. 4, 2016

And then there was the thank you note that arrived at a Lincoln home last spring in an envelope addressed to “Whomever.”

The homeowner had hauled a chair out into the parking lot, hoping someone would haul it away.

Someone did.

“I picked up the black recliner that you had at the curb this past weekend,” the woman wrote in her note. “I wanted to thank you so much for the chair. I took it to my brother who has been on disability since age 49. He loves it and is very thankful for it!”

I heard more stories. About strangers who bought groceries for struggling moms in the checkout line and clerks who carried groceries for elderly customers.

“We all need to hear there are good people doing good things,” wrote a reader who had “the privilege of seeing an act of kindness in action.”

I got a copy of a letter mailed to the Food Bank from a couple who had stayed at a Lincoln hotel with a blue donation barrel in the lobby.

“Please accept the enclosed check in appreciation for what you do to help the hungry in Lincoln (and) in honor of what the Fairfield Inn did to help us while my father was hospitalized last week,” the man wrote.