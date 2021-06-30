Cindy Lange-Kubick: The joy of summer brought to you by Deb and her produce stand on the highway

Her business outgrew the little parking lot outside the ice cream store and she found this spot to rent from the garden center.

She’s here with her helper, Darian Coffey. Darian used to babysit Kevin and his older brother and sister. She’s a teacher now and she loves working for Deb every summer.

“She's just fun,” she says. “She makes work fun.”

Deb’s up before dawn. Flatbed loaded by 7:30 and then the 50-mile drive from the family farm near Yutan.

She figures they sell 100 pounds of tomatoes a day; 100 watermelons -- striped or Black Diamond? -- nearly 1,000 ears of corn.

For these first few weeks, the melons and corn come from someplace warmer, but soon the Heldt family fields will be ready for picking. Already, they are harvesting cucumbers and zucchini, bell peppers and sweet potatoes and onions from the 75-acre garden on their 2,000 acres.

The roadside business began with her father-in-law long ago, Deb says.

“He started during hard times on the farm, just to make a go of it.”

Deb’s own dad was a plumber. Her mom was a homemaker. She grew up in Omaha and met Mike Heldt on a blind date. They married in 1979, when she was just 20.