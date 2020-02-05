Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Helper of Unfortunate Mankind, a long-ago black leader in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He counseled governors and mayors and judges and petitioned for the ban of “Birth of a Nation,” the race-baiting movie, from Lincoln theaters.

He wrote poetry.

Newspaper stories from the 1930s describe him both as a janitor and a “Custodian of the Cloakroom” at the State Legislature.

The lack of job opportunities represented a truth for African Americans, Kathryn Colwell, a city planning department intern told the Journal Star in 1999.

“And it is why people like the Burckhardts, who could have been governors or mayors or professionals, worked as porters and waiters and janitors."

Oliver Burckhardt died in 1949, a widower by then for four years. He'd left the house on Washington Street after he lost Anna and moved to Omaha to continue his ministry.

“An outstanding civic and religious counselor who knows no distinction in race or social status,” read his obituary on that Dec. 23. “His great concern seems to be about the poor, destitute and friendless, more than about those having plenty and living in good homes.”

Colwell filed the application to place the Burckhardt house on the National Register of Historic Places.