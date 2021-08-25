Cindy Lange-Kubick: The end of a South Stadium era, a lifetime of Husker memories, Sept. 2, 2017

In those first decades, he’d invited clients to join my mom and him in those nosebleed seats, looking down into a gridiron glory starring Rich Glover and Jeff Kinney in the days before HuskerVision and skyboxes.

Every year before the first home game, our basement filled with people and the fun flowed from Husker cups with red swizzle sticks.

For decades, my parents took road trips to Missouri and Kansas and Colorado, meeting up with longtime friends who happened to cheer for Big Eight rivals.

“We sat through blizzards and cloudbursts and many, many good games,” my dad told me this week.

After he retired, my dad offered two of his four season tickets to his kids. He wanted it to be fair, he said, sitting us down at the kitchen table, like a lawyer before the reading of the will. If more than one of us wanted them, he’d find a way.

As it turned out, we didn’t need to arm wrestle. The only person with the desire to fight traffic, pay for parking, climb those stairs, swelter and shiver on a spot of concrete barely big enough for a slim sixth-grader had married into the family, his blood bleeding redder than ours.

My brother and I like the Huskers, but we like our Saturdays, too.