Cindy Lange-Kubick: The end of a South Stadium era, a lifetime of Husker memories, Sept. 2, 2017

Another football season.
Another fall of hope and hype.
The sounds of the Cornhusker Marching Band making its way from Memorial Stadium and into the Journal Star newsroom windows. Traffic cops and Cornheads and scalpers and pregame partiers and pickups with fight-song horns and Blackshirts flags, a circus without the jugglers.
A new crop of students in seats, new players in uniforms, new coaches on the same old sideline. A party for 1.9 million.
We grow up with it and we grow old with it.
My 84-year-old father sold his season tickets this summer, after a lifetime of climbing to Row 78 to squeeze into his South Stadium seat.
Sometimes he’d take a grandkid, often my daughter. Sometimes he’d take me.
In the old days, I stayed home with my siblings while he and my mom fled the house on fall Saturdays, carrying cushions and ponchos.
They dressed nattily in plaid and polyester. My mom’s hair stylish and frosted, my dad sporting sideburns.
In 1971, they went to Hawaii to watch the future national champs cap a 12-0 regular season and returned with peeling noses and pistachio nuts and a giant wooden fork and spoon that we hung on the carpeted wall of our rec room.
In that basement, Johnny Rodgers danced down the field from the screen of a console television as big as a boat. Husker moments that felt as big as a moon walk.
After home games, my parents landed at the Legion Club, dining on T-bones and dancing under glowing lights, Coach Devaney and his assistants making the rounds.
It was a simpler time to be a Husker fan. The season started on the eve of Labor Day and ended on New Year’s.
Husker coverage in July? Only if a player made the police blotter — and maybe not even then.
When I got a job at the newspaper, my dad flew with me to Miami while I covered the red wave that followed Tom Osborne’s team to the 1998 Orange Bowl.
I called him my assistant, but I really just wanted his company.
On Media Day, we met a young quarterback named Peyton Manning and a rich Tennessee booster with an orange-and-white airplane.
My dad stood with Tennessee donor John “Thunder” Thornton outside Pro Player Stadium to shoot the football breeze, a natural-born salesman who never met a stranger.
My dad didn’t have a million bucks to donate so he could take the field before kickoff with the team like Thornton had, but Dale Lange had scored four season tickets in 1968 through his job selling ball bearings and conveyor belts to Goodyear and ADM.
In those first decades, he’d invited clients to join my mom and him in those nosebleed seats, looking down into a gridiron glory starring Rich Glover and Jeff Kinney in the days before HuskerVision and skyboxes.
Every year before the first home game, our basement filled with people and the fun flowed from Husker cups with red swizzle sticks.
For decades, my parents took road trips to Missouri and Kansas and Colorado, meeting up with longtime friends who happened to cheer for Big Eight rivals.
“We sat through blizzards and cloudbursts and many, many good games,” my dad told me this week.
After he retired, my dad offered two of his four season tickets to his kids. He wanted it to be fair, he said, sitting us down at the kitchen table, like a lawyer before the reading of the will. If more than one of us wanted them, he’d find a way.
As it turned out, we didn’t need to arm wrestle. The only person with the desire to fight traffic, pay for parking, climb those stairs, swelter and shiver on a spot of concrete barely big enough for a slim sixth-grader had married into the family, his blood bleeding redder than ours.
My brother and I like the Huskers, but we like our Saturdays, too.
Some of the fun went out of football when the money got big and the firings began. The shiny new coaches who were going to bring us back to glory — when it turned out we still had so far left to fall.
And then there’s this: Football is a brutal sport. It hurts the bodies and brains of young men as much as it lifts up those who cheer them on.
So I watch young men in red jerseys who look younger every year, the year-round churning of Husker news, the call-in shows and all those armchair quarterbacks. And I think: The world is underwater and you're worried about the running back depth chart?
But there I am on gameday, wearing my red, anxious as a soloist singing the national anthem from the FieldTurf.
My dad had been thinking of giving up his tickets for a few years.
“Gameday was getting to be more of a hassle,” he said. “Getting older is a factor, too, and having all games on TV makes it easy to watch.”
He’ll yell at the TV now instead of turning to his seatmates on high.
He’ll bemoan sloppy line play. He’ll repeat his mantra: Take care of the ball.
I’ll watch a game with him and my mom, maybe two. We’ll order Valentino’s pizza. My daughter might show up to cheer.
A storyline will unfold filled with hope and hype and heartbreak.
And it will always circle back to my childhood. To my parents and their pregame parties and a radio on away game afternoons while we worked in the yard, in the days when everything was possible on the football field.
And in life.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK.