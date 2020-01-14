Cindy Lange-Kubick: The cult of Grateful Bread and its unwavering devotion

While the line grows, Cate and Mark appear from the kitchen, filling up soup pots and trays of scones.

Cate works 16-hour days when the restaurant is open. She starts baking before midnight and heads home after the doors close at 3 p.m.

They usually close for the summer. And after years of being open Thursday through Sunday, they’ve shaved off a day.

“When we opened in the fall, the lines were insane; things have kind of calmed down.”

Maybe they’ll go back to a four-day week, she says.

“We’re just thankful that people are still coming in. We’re just doing our thing.”

She knows there are diners who would like to see them open every day, and she knows there are customers — or former customers — who want faster service.

But this is how they roll.

For years, their unflappable music-loving son, Cheyenne, served soup and played LPs. When the record was over, he’d finish filling a bowl, carefully return the record to its sleeve, pick out a replacement, set the needle, while a line of hungry customers stretched out the door.