Cindy Lange-Kubick: The 'brothers' with matching scars and two families bonded for life

They both filled out the form that night, offering themselves as donors.

Paul was the first person the University of Nebraska Medical Center reached out to, and after many tests and scans, it turned out he was a perfect match for Jacob.

Jacob and Sara didn’t know anything about that.

Until May 6.

Paul pulled the folded letter from his shirt pocket and handed it over.

Jacob and Sara smooshed together in the booth to read it.

Jacob read faster than Sara, but she cried first.

The typed words filled the whole page.

Paul wrote about watching their family from afar, not really knowing their struggles, but admiring their kindness to others.

He wrote about seeing the post that described Jacob’s diagnosis and what he’d thought when he read it: If I was in Jacob’s shoes, what would I hope someone would do for me?

He wrote about the testing and the match.

“I am humbled to be entering these waters with you,” he wrote. “The Lord has His hand in our lives and I know we have been prepared for this journey with you.”