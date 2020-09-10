Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'The Blood Genie' and a thank-you book from a boy named Malcolm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Malcolm Thornock is reading.

He’s wearing a white shirt and striped tie and big glasses.

“I published a book,” he says on the YouTube video. “It’s based on an experience I had. It’s called ‘Jared, the Blood Genie.’”

He begins: Once upon a time, there was a boy named Malcolm …

Malcolm is a sixth grader at Pound Middle School. He turned 12 last Friday.

His parents are Samara and Todd Thornock, who moved their large family — Malcolm is in the middle — to Lincoln two years ago when Todd took a job at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to teach accounting.

Malcolm has had lots of experience with phlebotomists.

When he was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2013, doctors gave him a 10% chance of surviving and, after 10 rounds of chemotherapy and targeted radiation, the tumors in his stomach and skull had not gone away.

They tried one last experimental treatment — immunotherapy.

“After two rounds, the cancer was gone,” his mom said last week. “We were really blessed in what we consider to be a miracle, and I think the doctors did, too.”