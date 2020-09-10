Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'The Blood Genie' and a thank-you book from a boy named Malcolm

Malcolm Thornock is reading.
He’s wearing a white shirt and striped tie and big glasses.
“I published a book,” he says on the YouTube video. “It’s based on an experience I had. It’s called ‘Jared, the Blood Genie.’”
He begins: Once upon a time, there was a boy named Malcolm …
Malcolm is a sixth grader at Pound Middle School. He turned 12 last Friday.
His parents are Samara and Todd Thornock, who moved their large family — Malcolm is in the middle — to Lincoln two years ago when Todd took a job at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to teach accounting.
Malcolm has had lots of experience with phlebotomists.
When he was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2013, doctors gave him a 10% chance of surviving and, after 10 rounds of chemotherapy and targeted radiation, the tumors in his stomach and skull had not gone away.
They tried one last experimental treatment — immunotherapy.
“After two rounds, the cancer was gone,” his mom said last week. “We were really blessed in what we consider to be a miracle, and I think the doctors did, too.”
Malcolm has been cancer-free for five years, but the disease and treatment left him with limitations — he sees 13 specialists for everything from cataracts to endocrine issues — so his parents have been thinking about ways to help him navigate a productive path as he gets older.
They thought about the book Malcolm had written back in 2016.
The book about the magical phlebotomist named Jared started as a thank-you card, Samara said. Malcolm’s words and Mom’s pictures.
The Thornocks were living in Ames, Iowa, and Malcolm was in the hospital again after a scary hypoglycemic seizure at home.
When someone came to take his blood that first day, they poked and prodded but they couldn’t find a vein.
And then in came Jared Visser, a young phlebotomist with dark hair and a 5 o’clock shadow.
“Jared was kind of a character,” Samara said. “And, truthfully, we were kind of in a bad mood.”
But Visser coaxed blood from the little boy’s tiny veins.
“I was amazed,” Malcolm said. (In his book, his mom drew pictures of syringes colored red.)
The next day, three phlebotomists came for blood — three! — and left defeated, their syringes empty and Malcolm covered in Band-Aids. (A scene also depicted in the book.)
Finally, they sent in Jared.
“Poof! A miracle,” says the YouTube Malcolm in his white shirt and tie.
He and his mom delivered their thank-you card to the hospital three weeks after the magical blood draws. But when they arrived, the lab receptionist told them Visser had moved to Seattle.
She offered to mail him the book, but asked if she could read it first.
“She read it on the spot,” Samara said.
When her supervisor happened by, she read it. And then she asked if she could order three copies to take to a medical conference and share.
This summer, the Thornocks had the book published. It’s for sale on Amazon for $12.99.
Malcolm hopes it helps kids who have to have their veins poked. His parents hope the same. And they pray it gives others hope during difficulties and gratitude and joy for what life brings.
And Visser, the real Blood Genie, knows all about it.
He’s a respiratory therapist at Children’s Hospital in Seattle now, but he never forgot Malcolm.
“I tell you what, that family is something sweet,” he said Wednesday. “Malcolm was really memorable.”
At Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Visser took blood from everyone who needed it. Tiny premature babies, geriatric patients as old as 113.
He knew the tricks of coaxing blood from shy veins. What you’re taught and what you learn along the way.
He knew the power of positive thinking.
“Part of it is not getting psyched out,” he says. “Phlebotomy is a lot in your head.”
Standing by Malcolm’s bedside he thought: I can do this. I don’t want this little boy to be poked anymore.
He searched for a good spot with his eyes — a purple thread under the skin, a small bump — and then he closed them.
“And just felt what I could feel with my fingers.“
He’d taken blood from Malcolm when he was a cancer patient, so he knew about his spunk. All the questions he had. What he said once the needle found a vein: Go, blood! Come on, blood!
Visser didn’t let him down.
He plans to share the book with the marketing staff at Children’s Hospital in Seattle.
“Maybe it can help more kids and parents in that situation,” he said.
Malcolm and his family inspired him to work with children, he said. They gave him confidence and helped him realize he had the ability to make a difference in a scary time.
“To get the title Blood Genie from the family really makes you want to earn it,” he said. “I’ve been called many other names, which were not nearly as affectionate.”
