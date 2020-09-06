Cindy Lange-Kubick: The bike ride of the century on an Iowa trail with friends

We stayed together even when we got lost — I didn’t see a sign? Did you see a sign? — and took a 10-mile detour in the first hours of the ride.

Rhonda Revelle, longtime head softball coach for the Huskers and my YMCA spinning instructor, was the trip’s instigator. COVID-19 meant a summer without recruiting trips and a century ride was on her bucket list.

She’d enlisted Susan Larson Rodenburg, organizer of 30 years of Tour de Nebraska summer bike rides, to pick a route.

The rest of the century-ride cyclists — willing to give it a try, whether they felt ready or not — rode regularly with Rodenburg and Revelle on those annual TDN cycling adventures and leisurely weekend rides in between.

And they let me tag along on this one.

We were all over 50. Some of us had crossed over to 60. We had bad knees, bad hips, bad shoulders, bad necks. We had bunions and busy careers.

Some of us got tired traveling 100 miles behind the wheel of a car.

So we had a few fears about the feat ahead of us — and a SUV with a bike rack stashed at the 75-mile mark, just in case — but we also had a strategy.