Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Angel in Room 255 saved a life and gained a friend in Lincoln

Not everyone.

But good souls, like Granquist, who has had her CPR certification for 22 years. She needed that certification when she ran a home day care for 17 years, and she needed it for teaching mountain biking to kids for the last five.

But she never had to use it, until she saw the man motionless in the crosswalk.

She was on her way to her job as director of BikeLNK when she saw the accident.

Someone called 911 as she checked to see if he was breathing — he wasn’t — and turned him onto his back and started chest compressions. She breathed into his mouth.

Her training took over. When she tired, a man passing by the scene on a motorcycle gave her a break, and then she started again until an ambulance arrived and loaded Bothwell on a stretcher and took him away.

When a reporter called that afternoon, Granquist made a deal: I will talk to you if you find out his name and his condition.

“Knowing his name and knowing he was still fighting mattered a ton,” Granquist said last week.

In a few days, the 46-year-old mom of two would come to know a lot about the 65-year-old man in the crosswalk.