Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Angel Dog team of Dan and Max, a job well done

They buried Dan Kehler in his blue Angel Dog shirt last week.
They tucked the purple kerchief — the one Max, the golden retriever-yellow lab mix, wore on their visits to Madonna — into his owner’s hand.
Dan and Max.
For years, the pair traveled the halls of Lincoln’s rehabilitation hospital, offering friendship and distraction to patients weary from the long days of therapy and recovery.
“They would visit two or three times a week,” said Marla Buresh, Madonna’s volunteer resources supervisor. “That dedication is unheard of.”
Dan and Max were fixtures at Madonna for 11 years, she wrote in an email to Madonna staff.
You’d often see them in the hall of Madonna; Dan in his power wheelchair and Max at his side …
Dan loved to tell the story of how the Angel Dog Program saved him when he was diagnosed with MS …
Kehler was 48 when he began having terrible headaches and double vision, losing his balance.
Learning he had multiple sclerosis was a blow to the strong, active man who worked in auto body repair and loved to ride his motorcycle and dance with his wife, Karen.
“He was feeling kind of helpless and down,” Karen said Wednesday.
He had to quit the job he loved at DuTeau Chevrolet.
He felt useless, sitting at home in front of the TV.
A few months later, he and Karen went to the Capital Humane Society. Dan’s sister had told him about a Doberman up for adoption.
That dog was gone.
“But there was one pen with a lot of puppies, and there was Max,” Karen says. “He was leaning against the gate like, ‘Oh, get me out of here.’”
Max looked at Dan. Dan looked at Max.
“I tell you, their eyes just locked in with each other,” the widow said. “It was the neatest thing.”
But another couple wanted the 3-month-old pup, and he was on hold for them, awaiting their landlord’s blessing.
The landlord said no to dogs, and Max went home with the Kehlers.
The next year, Karen took a nursing job at Madonna, and, one day, she walked into a patient’s room and spotted a dog. She found out more about the Angel Dog Program — trained volunteers and their canines who made visits to patient rooms.
Dan and Max went through the training.
“That gave Dan a purpose in life that he lost when he couldn’t work,” Karen said. “It was a beautiful thing.”
It was a beautiful thing.
They cheered up grumpy old men. Young patients loved them.
Dan and Max were a team.
Bang, bang, you’re dead, Dan would say, pointing his finger at his furry friend.
Max would play his part, tumbling to the ground and lying motionless.
The dog gave high-fives and shook hands and waved goodbye.
The pair had a special trick, too.
Dan would learn a patient’s name. He’d pull a dog treat out of his pocket.
He’d say: Here’s a treat from mom.
Max would eat it.
He’d say: Here’s a treat from dad.
Down Max’s throat went the treat.
He’d say the patient’s name, and Max would gobble the biscuit down.
“Then he’d say, ‘This is from the dog catcher,’” Karen said. “And Max would turn his head and not even look at it.”
That was a favorite," Karen said. “He was known for that."
The official Angel Dog Team of Dan and Max visited hundreds of patients and their families.
The Doane family from Kansas was one of them.
It was January 2015, the day Heidi Doane arrived at Madonna with her daughter, Sidney.
Sidney, 24, had been in a crash, and the mother and daughter flew to Lincoln. Sidney’s dad, Steve, followed in the car.
Heidi and Steve had a golden retriever at home.
“I happened to run into them in the hall,” Heidi says. “I was kind of shocked to see dogs at Madonna, but I so enjoyed seeing them, and Dan asked if we would like a visit.”
They did.
“They faithfully visited Sidney the entire time she was there.”
It took almost four months for Sidney, who had a traumatic brain injury, to come out of her semi-conscious state. When she did, Dan helped her pet Max’s soft fur. He had Max perform his tricks. And he bonded with Sidney’s parents.
“He was really there for Steve and I as much as he was for Sidney,” Heidi says. “She really struggled for a long time, and he was so calm. Kind of like the calm in the storm. Such a break from all the struggles.”
They saw Dan for years after Sidney’s release, when she’d come up for outpatient therapy. By then Dan was receiving outpatient therapy, too.
The Doane family mourned his death.
"A lot of prayers were said for Dan," Heidi said. "I can't imagine the number of people whose days he brightened."
Dan and Max received Madonna’s 2014 St. Jane de Chantal Volunteer of Excellence Award for their faithful service.
The pair visited nursing homes and church groups and Boy Scouts, too.
In 2017, Dan’s disease made it impossible for him to continue coming to Madonna.
“That was Dan’s purpose," Karen said. “He was sad, and Max was sad."
So they’d load up the van, and Dan and Karen and Max would head to Walmart.
“So Max could get his people fix,” Karen says.
Max follows Karen from room to room at home now, missing Dan.
Karen misses him, too.
“He was my whole world,” she says. “My forever love.”
Karen was 28 when she met Dan. She was divorced with two sons, 8 and 6. Dan was 19, even though he told her he was 20.
She was out with girlfriends, and he was out with his buddies. He got her number and called for a date.
I’m too old for you, she told him.
I can’t find a babysitter, she’d say when he persisted.
Just go out with the guy, one of her friends said. It’s not like you’re going to marry him.
The couple had one son together.
“But he considered all three of them his,” Karen says.
One of those sons helped her lift Max up to Dan’s casket at the visitation last week.
“He just sniffed Dan all over and gave him a kiss on his nose.”
Max is 14 now. An old man in dog years.
He’s doing OK, Karen says.
“He’s just a sweet dog, and Dan was, Dan is, he still is, a sweet, kind man.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
