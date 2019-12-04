Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Angel Dog team of Dan and Max, a job well done

The Doane family from Kansas was one of them.

It was January 2015, the day Heidi Doane arrived at Madonna with her daughter, Sidney.

Sidney, 24, had been in a crash, and the mother and daughter flew to Lincoln. Sidney’s dad, Steve, followed in the car.

Heidi and Steve had a golden retriever at home.

“I happened to run into them in the hall,” Heidi says. “I was kind of shocked to see dogs at Madonna, but I so enjoyed seeing them, and Dan asked if we would like a visit.”

They did.

“They faithfully visited Sidney the entire time she was there.”

It took almost four months for Sidney, who had a traumatic brain injury, to come out of her semi-conscious state. When she did, Dan helped her pet Max’s soft fur. He had Max perform his tricks. And he bonded with Sidney’s parents.

“He was really there for Steve and I as much as he was for Sidney,” Heidi says. “She really struggled for a long time, and he was so calm. Kind of like the calm in the storm. Such a break from all the struggles.”