Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Accordion Man of Apple Street, polka music during the pandemic and beyond

The Accordion Player of Apple Street sits on his stoop.
He’s tucked away on the side of his black-shuttered house, hidden from view.
But the melody drifts out and away.
The wheeze of the four-row Novak, expelling a carnival of sound.
The Happy Go Lucky Polka ...
Going Back to My Homeland …
In Heaven There is No Beer ...
Brian Tomes came to Lincoln in 1983. He’d grown up on a farm near Utica and taken to music early, tinkering with the piano in the washroom as a 3-year-old, followed by a boyhood of music-making before heading off to college to study piano and French horn.
The man from the big Catholic family with Czech roots didn’t play the accordion.
But seven years ago, his cousins from Kansas City showed up at a family reunion with a box, an old accordion nestled inside.
Their mom -- his Aunt Elaine -- had died in 2010, and they’d been cleaning out the family home and found it.
Mom would love for you to have this, they told Brian.
And Brian was honored to get it.
“I was excited because we grew up around polka music all the time. We learned to polka before we learned to crawl.”
Since 2008, Tomes has owned a restaurant in Waco, a 45-mile one-way drive from his home in central Lincoln.
He’d long ago discovered that his dream of making a living as a professional musician might not happen.
“It’s like wanting to be a professional athlete; your chances to get in are really slim,” the accordion player says. “But God takes you in the direction he wants you to go.”
He’d taken a job bartending at Misty’s during college and worked his way up, eventually becoming director of operations at the restaurant famous for its prime rib.
Eventually, he put the French horn down, but kept playing the piano for himself.
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Children of Smithfield, standing for the safety of their parents and all workers
When the accordion landed in his hands, he took lessons.
He’d left Misty’s behind by then -- a sabbatical from the busy food industry life. He dabbled in landscaping and spent some time helping his brother on the farm.
And then he noticed Hunter's Lounge and Keno was on the market.
He had good memories of that place, driving in from the farm for family dinners, his parents drinking cocktails in the lounge, the jukebox playing.
“I drank a lot of Roy Rogers there as a kid. When I noticed it had gone into foreclosure, I bought it.”
He practiced playing that heirloom accordion at home, stumbling through “Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie,” taking a series of lessons down in Wilber, taught by members of the Czechland Trio.
“Five lessons for $39, and it was right next to the bakery, so it was a win-win.”
He even threw a polka party at the restaurant with roast pork and dumplings.
He played at family gatherings, said Aunt Elaine’s daughter, Barb Schulte.
“He’s always one of the highlights of our family reunions. He always had an incredible gift for music.”
And the gifted musician grew to love the accordion -- eventually buying a fancier model and bestowing his aunt’s to a musical niece.
He listened to polka shows on the radio and set out to polka-playing parties in Dwight or Loma on Sundays, the only day the restaurant was closed in the days before the pandemic.
And he sat outside to play, too, a one-man band for an unseen audience. Usually on his side stoop, sometimes in his backyard lined with cedar trees.
That’s where Marcia White heard him play as she ran down the MoPac Trail a few years ago.
“I heard this music, and I couldn’t at first figure out where it was coming from.”
Then she looked up to see a man in his backyard, sitting on a bench with an accordion.
“It really was just this moment of found joy, unexpected and lovely. It really was just a gift.”
She still makes her way down the path, hoping for another “magical moment” from the Accordion Man.
He plays on a whim, Tomes said.
He had a whim last Sunday evening. And just after supper, he sat down on the stoop to play. The restaurant has limited hours now, and take-out only until next week, so he has a bit more free time.
The rain had stopped, and he took out the accordion he named Donna Dale.
He wore a red ball cap and a handkerchief around his neck. The accordion’s bellows breathed in and out.
The Red Rose Polka ...
I Walk the Line ...
From across the street, his neighbor Rich Hubka appeared to offer a round of applause.
And from next door, Kevin and Judy Welch popped out from their backyard with wine glasses and visiting friends, to nod their appreciation.
The Welches moved to the neighborhood in March, but, even before they arrived, they’d heard about the music man.
“People would share with us, ‘Hey, there’s a guy in the neighborhood who plays the accordion.’ Turned out he was right next door,” Kevin Welch said.
Out walking one night with friends, he could hear the accordion from nearly two blocks away, the sound carrying down the quiet street.
Hubka has been in his house for more than 30 years, a fan of Tomes and his accordion ever since the sound of a polka started drifting in his windows, he said.
When it does, he’ll step out to applaud. He’s noticing more people since the pandemic, more applause.
Tomes is ending his spontaneous sessions with “Silent Night,” this spring.
And he’s thankful people enjoy his music, but he doesn’t play for the recognition.
God gave him the gift of music, he says. And it is a way for him to get away, Right now, it’s a release from the news, too, and the stress of a day.
“I just like to sit on the side step and fill the air.”
