Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Accordion Man of Apple Street, polka music during the pandemic and beyond

The Welches moved to the neighborhood in March, but, even before they arrived, they’d heard about the music man.

“People would share with us, ‘Hey, there’s a guy in the neighborhood who plays the accordion.’ Turned out he was right next door,” Kevin Welch said.

Out walking one night with friends, he could hear the accordion from nearly two blocks away, the sound carrying down the quiet street.

Hubka has been in his house for more than 30 years, a fan of Tomes and his accordion ever since the sound of a polka started drifting in his windows, he said.

When it does, he’ll step out to applaud. He’s noticing more people since the pandemic, more applause.

Tomes is ending his spontaneous sessions with “Silent Night,” this spring.

And he’s thankful people enjoy his music, but he doesn’t play for the recognition.

God gave him the gift of music, he says. And it is a way for him to get away, Right now, it’s a release from the news, too, and the stress of a day.

“I just like to sit on the side step and fill the air.”