Cindy Lange-Kubick: Telling the story of Uncle Jimmy for my mom and for posterity

I headed to Wymore on a hot July Saturday — found the swimming pool — then turned around and drove west to the spot where my Uncle Jimmy and his friends died.

I visited the cemetery, too, where James William Rahe was buried, his name etched on a gravestone big enough to one day hold the names of Arnold and Karoline, his mother and father.

I wanted to tell my uncle’s story, for my mom. That piece of her past she’d carried with her for so long.

Her little brother died on July 31, 1958, more than two years before I was born.

His obituary said he was 19 years, 10 months and 23 days old.

My mom was 23.

I have a photo of her and my dad, standing in front of a big house at 23rd and B, carrying boxes destined for their second-floor apartment.

They were moving a year later on July 31. Dad was at the new place, a little rental a few miles away.

Mom answered the phone on B Street. My aunt crying out the news on the other end.

They drove to Beatrice, to the hospital and then to the morgue.