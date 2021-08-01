Cindy Lange-Kubick: Telling the story of Uncle Jimmy for my mom and for posterity

I headed to Wymore on a hot July Saturday — found the swimming pool — then turned around and drove west to the spot where my Uncle Jimmy and his friends died.
I visited the cemetery, too, where James William Rahe was buried, his name etched on a gravestone big enough to one day hold the names of Arnold and Karoline, his mother and father.
I wanted to tell my uncle’s story, for my mom. That piece of her past she’d carried with her for so long.
Her little brother died on July 31, 1958, more than two years before I was born.
His obituary said he was 19 years, 10 months and 23 days old.
My mom was 23.
I have a photo of her and my dad, standing in front of a big house at 23rd and B, carrying boxes destined for their second-floor apartment.
They were moving a year later on July 31. Dad was at the new place, a little rental a few miles away.
Mom answered the phone on B Street. My aunt crying out the news on the other end.
They drove to Beatrice, to the hospital and then to the morgue.
They heard Jimmy was conscious after the crash, my mom told me last week. They’d heard he spoke to the doctors.
I don’t think I’m going to make it, he told them.
It’s been seven years since I retraced the route four farm boys took from the swimming pool heading toward the small town of Diller and whatever adventure the night would bring.
It’s been seven years since I sat in Darwin “Jack” Novotny’s living room in Firth, listening to him tell his piece of the story, the only one of the four to survive.
I scribbled notes and looked through old clippings. I went to work searching the Journal Star archives. I set out to interview my uncles.
I’d grown up believing a train had hit the Chevy full of friends. I thought my mom had been pregnant with my older brother.
My grandparents didn’t talk about Uncle Jimmy and my parents didn’t either, but he was always there somewhere in the shadows.
* * *
My grandparents grew up on the same patch of Southeast Nebraska land.
Karoline Jordening lived with her family on a farm in Jefferson County, and Arnold Rahe lived with his 2 miles down roads lined with corn and milo. They went to church together, bowed their heads at Zion Lutheran Church, pews filled with German immigrants.
In 1928, Arnold wrote Karoline — Lena for short — a letter.
Dear Sweetheart, You can’t imagine how lonesome I feel…
He wrote about his Ma and Dad and chores and apologized for his spelling.
Happy dreams, Honey…sweet hugs and kisses.
They married two years later.
I grew up visiting their farm each summer, my grandma cooking greasy breakfasts in the modest kitchen, a cigarette burning in an ashtray with a bean bag bottom.
I fed leftover dinner slop to the barnyard cats and picked ticks the size of baked beans from the matted coat of Jack, the farmyard mutt, and sweet strawberries from the garden. Each morning, Grandma handed me a wire basket and shooed me out to the chicken coop, where I timidly slipped eggs from nests in the slanted light, feathers floating in the air.
I hid away in her quilting room, sneaking “True Confessions” from the stack in the closet.
Grandpa always wore overalls, a ball cap shading his balding head. He took his Lincoln grandkids fishing for bullheads. Let us feed the pigs. He was a quiet man who saved much of his affection for Susie, the Chihuahua who snuggled on his lap during the 10 o’clock weather report.
We spent afternoons with my cousins on their own farms, Grandpa driving like there was no tomorrow on those hilly gravel roads.
I loved those childhood vacations.
I never thought about the hole in their family or the one in their hearts.
* * *
Darwin and his cousin Larry Novotny were bailing hay that Thursday when Dick Wolf and Jimmy pulled up in Dick’s Chevy.
Jimmy was working for the gas company and helping out on the farm. Dick was 21 and worked for the railroad. Both of them had been athletes in high school, popular boys.
Hop in, they told the Novotny cousins.
Let’s go swimming.
“I bet the lifeguard remembers us pretty well because I couldn’t swim very well,” Darwin told me in 2014.
They splashed a few hours in the pool and headed for home.
Darwin piled in back; Jimmy followed. Larry rode shotgun.
Shortly after 5, they were driving west on Wymore Road. A Greyhound bus had just left Beatrice heading south for Kansas. U.S. 77 was closed, so the driver took the detour, continuing straight onto Nebraska 112.
The boys weren’t speeding, Darwin said. Dick loved that turquoise and white car he always kept spit-shined.
“He babied that car,” he said. “I always drove faster than he did.”
But somehow they missed the sign warning them to stop ahead and then it was too late.
“I just remember Larry saying, ‘Stop sign, Dick,’ and he hit the brakes,” Darwin said.
Later, they would say the skid marks stretched 100 feet. “3 dead in car-bus crash on 77 detour,” was the next-day’s newspaper headline, accompanied by photos of the tilted bus and the crushed car beneath.
“People came along in a matter of seconds and the first ones went to call for help,” a bus passenger told a reporter. “Soon there were many cars stopped. Some people tried to comfort the injured boys. Others just watched.”
The Greyhound’s 29-year-old driver was in shock, the story said. Eight bus passengers were taken away in ambulances.
Darwin was thrown free.
He’d used his right leg to brace himself when he could see the Chevy skidding onto the highway.
The crash left it shattered. He spent 13 weeks in the hospital, a year passed before he could work, followed by a lifetime of physical pain.
The lucky one.
He’d been the first one to the car after swimming.
“I don’t know why I got in where I did.“
He married Janet and they started a family, they became grandparents six times over.
Darwin was already a great-grandfather in 2014.
He still had a scrapbook filled with clippings from that day.
An obituary for his cousin Laramie “Larry” Wayne Novotny, 21, son of Henry and Clara, brother to Elaine, who loved fishing and hunting and working on the farm.
Another for Richard “Dick” Lee Wolf, 21, a star athlete at Diller High, a member of the F Club at Fairbury College who left behind his parents Hollis and Louise and his sisters Linda and Judy.
Another for James William Rahe.
Darwin still remembered one of the first visitors at the hospital.
“Your Grandma came to see me,” he said. “I think of her a lot. She was a strong lady.“
* * *
We sat in my parents’ living room and talked about Uncle Jimmy last week.
Seven years had passed since my trip to retrace his last day and the time finally seemed right to fill in the pieces.
He was good looking, my dad said. A pretty good athlete on his six-man football team.
“He was ornery,” my mom said. “I remember my mom chasing him down the lane with a broom.”
He was the best man in his older brother Darold’s wedding.
He had a steady girlfriend. He had a nice car.
A 1957 Bel Air.
He had a pillow fight with his younger brother Roger that Thursday morning.
They put down their pillows laughing and Jimmy told the 16-year-old he could borrow the car to take his girlfriend Karen to the Swanton picnic that night.
Roger was out washing the Bel Air when the preacher came, carrying Jimmy’s wallet and the news.
It was hard on her brothers back home, my mom said.
And her dad was never the same. He blamed himself.
If he’d made him stay and do chores that day, he’d still be alive, he’d say.
It’s no good to lay blame, my dad says.
“They were just four young guys having fun.”
We look at old family pictures. Handsome Jimmy.
My skinny young dad shooting baskets. My beautiful mom on her confirmation day.
We stare and see my oldest granddaughter in my mom’s eyes.
My mom has one brother left. My grandparents have been in the ground for decades.
They knew loss.
Arnold and Karoline buried two babies, Donald Lee and Norma Jean. They lost Jimmy next and then my Aunt Diane to cancer when she was 35.
Uncle Roger’s been gone for almost four years.
In the fall of 1958, my parents discovered they were expecting.
“I remember praying Rick wouldn’t be born on the day Jim died,” my mom said.
He arrived on July 30. I came 13 months later and my sister Kim three years after that.
I named my first son Justin James and he named his first son — my parents' first great-grandson — James William, a piece of pure serendipity.
It’s hard to picture my Uncle Jimmy as anything but the boy in the black-and-white photos. Smiling for his senior picture, leaning on his car arm around his girl, a cigarette dangling from his hand, staring at the camera with his brothers and sisters, everyone in their going-to-church clothes.
And the one missed stop sign that took away all that might have been.
