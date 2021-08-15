Cindy Lange-Kubick: Taking the happy out of lunch, July 28, 2011

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This column originally ran July 28, 2011. Look for an update at the end.

When I heard McDonald's was set to make its Happy Meals healthier, my first thought was: Well, OK, healthier, yes, indeed. But what about happier? Who's going to be happier? The kids who get more APPLES and fewer FRENCH FRIES? They might as well change the name and start marketing the Healthy Meal as an early-bird special to the heart bypass crowd and call it good. (Top toy option: magnifying glasses!)

My second thought? Maybe you're not thinking straight, Cindy. Kids should eat right, fast-food profiteers should help — better ask your sister what she thinks.

My sister has a 10-year-old. This makes her much closer to the Happy Meals Era than me. Plus, Sam is one of the pickiest eaters in Omaha.

"If you want healthy, don't take your kid to McDonald's," Kim said, rolling her eyes via email.

"We take him there because we are tired and lazy and the fries are the best."

And besides: "Sam would NEVER get the apples. You're at McDonald's, for Pete's sake! And the apples worry me. Why are they not brown? What do they put on them?"

She may be tired and lazy, but my sister is smart, too.