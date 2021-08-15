Cindy Lange-Kubick: Taking the happy out of lunch, July 28, 2011

This column originally ran July 28, 2011. Look for an update at the end.
When I heard McDonald's was set to make its Happy Meals healthier, my first thought was: Well, OK, healthier, yes, indeed. But what about happier? Who's going to be happier? The kids who get more APPLES and fewer FRENCH FRIES? They might as well change the name and start marketing the Healthy Meal as an early-bird special to the heart bypass crowd and call it good. (Top toy option: magnifying glasses!)
My second thought? Maybe you're not thinking straight, Cindy. Kids should eat right, fast-food profiteers should help — better ask your sister what she thinks.
My sister has a 10-year-old. This makes her much closer to the Happy Meals Era than me. Plus, Sam is one of the pickiest eaters in Omaha.
"If you want healthy, don't take your kid to McDonald's," Kim said, rolling her eyes via email.
"We take him there because we are tired and lazy and the fries are the best."
And besides: "Sam would NEVER get the apples. You're at McDonald's, for Pete's sake! And the apples worry me. Why are they not brown? What do they put on them?"
She may be tired and lazy, but my sister is smart, too.
What do they put on those apples anyway? (McDonalds doesn't say on its website, and I left a message with media relations, unanswered by deadline. Ignorance is bliss?)
And Sam isn't the only kid who would "NEVER get the apples."
McDonald's now offers the choice of apples or fries, but only 11% of the Happy Meal-eating clientele are ordering fruit.
Which means most kids are munching happily away on bites of burger and fries dipped in BBQ sauce.
But come September, they won't have a choice. The 2.4 ounces of fries will dwindle to 1.1, the difference made up with apple dippers (minus the dip).
The McDonald's move is seen by some as a marketing ploy after U.S. regulators proposed voluntary standards limiting fat, sodium and sugar in foods marketed to children.
Not a bad idea. But cutting the Happy Meal fry portion in half doesn't seem to have satisfied anyone.
Some groups — whose job it is to suck the fun out of life, apparently — are asking for an end to Ronald McDonald, for his role as spokesman for the fat-laden meal-in-a-box.
Others are asking Mickey D's to unload the toys, too — an idea McDonald's USA President Jan Field took issue with this spring.
"That's the most fun part," Field told The Wall Street Journal. "That's what makes it happy."
Enough is enough.
Should we eat better? Yes.
Obesity is a problem. Diet is a problem. McDonald's is part of the problem.
But having raised three children to adulthood on chicken nuggets and hope, I can vouch for the latent power of the nutritious fare I tried to make them eat while under my roof.
They were approaching middle school when their Grandpa Lange ended up in the hospital with his sternum cracked open for a triple bypass. He gave them the Grandpa Lecture: Watch what you eat so you don't end up like me.
Did they listen? Eventually.
Besides, let's think this through.
Who is driving to McDonald's? Parents. Who is snarfing down most of those salty fries? Parents. The kids? The kids are begging to go "play in the balls" while Mom and Dad are begging them to take "one more bite, please" and finishing their 1,200-calorie Value Meals. So Tired and Lazy Parents of America, take heart.
Maybe, if your kids see you loving on that McDonald's chicken salad or fruit and yogurt parfait, they'll want one of their own someday.
In the meantime — try an apple slice or two while they watch.
Just find out why they're not brown first, for your health's sake.
Postscript: I am back in the Happy Meal lane for the next generation. The apple slices fit in the box nicely beside the tiny box of fries. Sometimes they get eaten. They still do not turn brown, thanks to a bath in calcium ascorbate — a mixture of calcium and Vitamin C. McDonald's claims they are good for 14 days. You go first; I'm happy to take their word.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
