Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sutton, the unicorn girl and her family

A little girl in a unicorn costume is lying on the floor in her beautiful basement.
It’s a basement with a movie theater — stars scattered across the ceiling. A basement with a playroom and a bathroom and a bedroom.
Her mom carried the unicorn lover down the stairs Thursday morning. Her dad followed with the ventilator. Together, Mommy and Daddy helped her into this white, fluffy, horned costume, her favorite.
Pretend you can’t find me, Sutton tells her mom.
Come look for me!
Sutton will be 6 in a few days. She’s a kindergartner at St. Michael’s, a few blocks away from her house.
Her little sister’s name is Leighton. Her parents’ names are Sasha and Mike Kelly.
They are leaving soon for an appointment for Sutton to get a new control screen on her wheelchair to help her access technology at school and at home.
The wheelchair weighs 400 pounds. It is Sutton’s legs, and she drives it, pushing the toggle stick with her left hand.
“We wish it had a back-up camera,” Sasha jokes.
Sutton can fly in her chair.
But she can’t walk on her own.
When she was 6 months old, her parents noticed she wasn’t hitting her developmental milestones, and months of physical therapy didn’t help. When she was 18 months old, her neurologist diagnosed her with muscular dystrophy, and Sasha and Mike spent the next year connecting with families whose children had the same disease.
But somehow that diagnosis didn’t quite fit. Sutton’s hands were so weak, and her brain was so strong.
It took another year to discover Sutton had neuropathy — her brain wasn’t communicating with her muscles. And it took the determination of a mother to put a name to exactly what was happening to her girl.
“I pulled out her old genetic tests and Googled every single gene mutation she had,” Sasha said.
The answer: Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress Type 1.
She found a small support group for SMARD1 parents on Facebook. (It’s rare.)
And she found affirmation from doctors at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland who had seen Sutton in the past. (The diagnosis isn’t definitive, Sasha says, because the testing isn’t sophisticated enough.)
But they found a knowledgeable team of doctors in Iowa City to treat her.
Under their care, Sutton had spinal surgery to correct her severe scoliosis. They learned about medical equipment and got help securing a night nurse to monitor Sutton while they slept.
“Over the last year, we have finally felt like we have been able to breathe again,” Sasha says.
And last month, a social media organization called Go Shout Love featured Sutton in its monthly campaign spotlighting children across the country with rare diseases.
They shot a video and interviewed Sasha and Mike and sold T-shirts on the group's website.
When the month was over, a check arrived in the mail, their share of the sales.
Most families who receive money from Go Shout Love use it for a vacation or some kind of extras, Mike says.
The Kellys have something else in mind.
An elevator.
You have free articles remaining.
“That’s kind of the only thing we really need,” Mike says.
Sutton’s grandparents bought a house a few years ago and by chance, it had an elevator.
“We send the girls down all by themselves to play,” Sasha says.
That’s what kids do. When they get old enough, their parents send them downstairs to watch TV or be loud and silly.
That’s what Sutton wants, too.
“To chase her little sister around and remain comfortable in her home.”
When Mike and Sasha built their house in 2017 to make life easier for Sutton and her wheelchair, they left the basement undone, Mike says.
Maybe someday.
“We didn’t want to finish the basement and not have her be able to go down there.”
Then friends started a GoFundMe campaign that allowed them to buy an accessible vehicle. And there was more. A local builder — Miller Builders — and its subcontractors finished off the basement with an accessible bedroom, a bathroom, a nurse’s station and a theater room.
Make-A-Wish and Schaefer’s provided all of the electronics, including a voice-activated system so Sutton can choose what she watches. (Current favorite: “Elf.”)
The family is grateful to its village of helpers, Sasha says. The Kellys are grateful for the love of Lincoln and the kindness they’ve been shown.
And they are grateful for the help they get from Medicaid. But it’s a challenge navigating the system, and an elevator isn’t something that fits the criteria.
They’ve expressed their concern, Sasha says, in writing and in person.
Carrying her up and down stairs — unhooked from her breathing equipment — is challenging, Sasha says. It’s unsafe.
So they put money away. Nearly half of the estimated $41,000.
“We’re humbled by the amount of people who are coming together to help make this happen,” Sasha says.
While they wait, they live.
They’ve started How We Roll, their own YouTube channel. They’ve filmed a visit to the Lincoln Children’s Museum and Sutton singing and a day-long trip to see her doctors, with Benson the black-and-white dog going along for the ride.
They showcase adaptive products and the wearying, sometimes painful, daily life of their little girl.
“It’s fun for her,” Sasha says. “She will tell us what she wants to share medically and otherwise.”
When your child has a rare disease, it’s a way to educate people, too.
“It’s nice for people to see they are fragile but not really. She’s just like her sister, sassy and ornery and sweet.”
On Thursday, the sisters vie for their parents’ attention. They put on costumes and play with Barbies. Mom and Dad help curl Sutton’s fingers around her doll, and help again — and again — when it falls.
Sutton sings with her karaoke machine.
She lays on the floor of her Make-A-Wish room while the parents who love her bundle her arms and legs into a furry white costume with a horned white hood.
They will spend the afternoon at yet another appointment, making sure Sutton’s wheelchair has everything it needs for their growing girl.
Sutton will be dressed as a unicorn.
A creature she loves for two reasons.
“They’re magic. And they can fly.”
Cindy Lange-Kubick's most memorable: Based in Washington
It was a thrill to be in Washington to see the great Ponca leader from Nebraska take his rightful place in the U.S. Capitol.
Cindy's Lange-Kubick's most memorable: Working the line
As journalists we need to shine a light on important issues. The meatpacking industry -- how we get our food and the dangerous work of those who provide it – is one such issue. This story is a reminder that we need to do better.
Cindy's Lange-Kubick's most memorable: Moments matter
This story about a little boy with a fatal disease and the love of his family and community, remind me that moments do matter.
Cindy's Lange-Kubick's most memorable: A work of art
February is one of my favorite months to come to work and try to uncover important stories of African-Americans in Lincoln, some of them lost of time. I fell in love with Anna and her talent.
Cindy's Lange-Kubick's most memorable: A governor's snub
Read, read, read. I learned so much from this book and was saddened the our governor did not take the time to read it before deciding it was unworthy of a proclamation.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK