Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sutton, the unicorn girl and her family

When she was 6 months old, her parents noticed she wasn’t hitting her developmental milestones, and months of physical therapy didn’t help. When she was 18 months old, her neurologist diagnosed her with muscular dystrophy, and Sasha and Mike spent the next year connecting with families whose children had the same disease.

But somehow that diagnosis didn’t quite fit. Sutton’s hands were so weak, and her brain was so strong.

It took another year to discover Sutton had neuropathy — her brain wasn’t communicating with her muscles. And it took the determination of a mother to put a name to exactly what was happening to her girl.

“I pulled out her old genetic tests and Googled every single gene mutation she had,” Sasha said.

The answer: Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress Type 1.

She found a small support group for SMARD1 parents on Facebook. (It’s rare.)

And she found affirmation from doctors at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland who had seen Sutton in the past. (The diagnosis isn’t definitive, Sasha says, because the testing isn’t sophisticated enough.)

But they found a knowledgeable team of doctors in Iowa City to treat her.