Cindy Lange-Kubick: Standing up (but not too close together) in the face of coronavirus

I’m making sure my dog has enough food for the long haul, because there’s no getting through a worldwide crisis without a cuddle from Jimmy Carter. (Truth: Dogs cannot give or get the novel coronavirus.)

I’m not in the basement with my guns, but I have a safety plan. (Not a plan-plan, but something better than HELP scrawled on a pizza box taped to the front door.)

I’m listening to the people with acronyms in front of their names. The Ph.D.s and M.D.s from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control. I’m washing my hands to the chorus of “Delta Dawn” — 20 seconds, if you hold onto the last syllable of “days gone byyyy” long enough.

And I’m thinking of what I can do to be a better human. How we can get through this together.

I’m head-over-heels grateful the virus doesn’t seem to care for little kids, or I’d be building a bunker for my four precious grandbabies.

But I’m thinking about my neighbor, a young mom with an underlying health condition that makes her vulnerable if she contracts COVID-19. I’m worrying about my elderly parents — sorry, Mom and Dad, it’s official, you’re not young anymore — who are at risk. About my partner, a big-hearted man with a bad heart that puts him in danger, too.