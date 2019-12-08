Cindy Lange-Kubick: Speaking the language of music to Lincoln and his three children with autism

Dan Martinez says his job -- one of his jobs -- is musical ambassador.
The man from South America is an adjunct professor, too, teaching guitar at Union College.
And he’s a dad.
His kids love music.
And his three youngest all share something else. Seven-year-old Pietro and 4-year-old twins Lucca and Guilla are all on the autism spectrum.
It’s been two years since the first diagnosis.
“On our journey to discover this new world of autism, we were able to see firsthand the organizations that help,” the father said last week. “We felt that we are not alone.”
This is a story about how one man’s love of music led him to Lincoln and to the Autism Family Network and to a ballroom at a downtown hotel on Sunday, to offer that music to anyone who wants to hear it, with a freewill donation to support an organization that helps families like his.
“I am an artist,” he says. “Why not give back?”
Martinez is 42. He came to the United States from Peru with a goal in 2002: to learn English and then pursue a master’s degree in business.
“I like business, but my love was music, ever since I was a kid.”
So he switched his focus. He did learn English in Lincoln and moved to California to work as an accountant before returning in 2009 to start over after a divorce.
He had his clothes and his guitar.
He met Alba and they fell in love long distance.
She moved here from Brazil and they filled their home with languages -- Spanish, Portuguese, English -- and then with babies.
They found community here, Martinez says. And a musical niche.
“I thought what I can offer to Lincoln is what I know, which is music,” he says. “The town was very receptive and opened many doors for me to perform.”
He was offered a job at Union College and became a music ambassador for the Nebraska Arts Council. He became a Lied Center artist ambassador and an Artist-in-Residence for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
"My job is to spread the language of music around Nebraska,” he says. “To share my heritage, my music, my identity with the community.”
He shares it with his kids, too.
They have ukuleles and a keyboard, shakers and little drums.
He plays his guitar and the family jams and sings at their south Lincoln apartment.
“They feel creative and free with music, and I want to feel the same freedom with them.”
Pietra was 3 when his parents noticed he was different than other children his age.
They couldn’t understand his speech. He covered his ears when the room was too loud. If too many people were talking, he would cry.
“He was flapping his hands a lot,” Martinez says. “He played by himself a lot.”
It was a long road to find a diagnosis, first for their oldest son and later for the twins.
“We see Lucca covering his ears and I looked at my wife and we thought, ‘Oh, no.’”
They worried: Had they done something wrong? Why had this happened? The weather, vaccines, diet?
They found help at the Autism Family Network. Martinez met the nonprofit’s president for coffee. Alba called her on the phone. They met for dinner.
“Autism parents know what other autism parents are going through,” said autism network president Cathy Martinez. “Nobody gets it unless you’re going through the trenches, too.”
Cathy Martinez was able to assure Daniel and Alba Martinez that they hadn’t done anything wrong. That guilt was normal, but not rational.
“There are 70 million people in the world with autism,” she told them. “We’d all have to do the same thing wrong.”
When the musician told her he wanted to perform a benefit for the organization, she was thrilled.
“Usually we are having Chipotle nights or selling popcorn,” she said. “It’s not often that somebody comes and says, ‘We want to raise money for you.’”
They deserve it, says Alba Martinez.
“Friends and society, they don’t understand our kids, but they do.”
She can call Cathy and she doesn’t have to explain.
“She was amazing for me, especially as a mom. If I have a problem and she doesn’t know the answer, she knows who knows.”
Daniel Martinez plays in a band called Jarana. They play Latin beats, flamenco, salsa, world music.
He performs on his own, too. And almost every year, he plans a free show to show his appreciation to Lincoln. One year, proceeds went to the Lincoln Art Council. Another year, he collected art supplies for people getting out of jail. Another year, socks and shoes for refugee children.
On Sunday night -- at the benefit for the Autism Family Network -- there will be Christmas music. “Little Drummer Boy.” “We Three Kings.” “Feliz Navidad.” “Amazing Grace.”
Familiar songs.
“But maybe in a new style people haven’t heard before.”
He and Alba feel blessed, he says. By the Autism Family Network.
And by their children.
“I see the world differently than I ever saw it before,” he says. “God gave us our kids, because we can handle it. They light up our world.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK