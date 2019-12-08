Cindy Lange-Kubick: Speaking the language of music to Lincoln and his three children with autism

“I am an artist,” he says. “Why not give back?”

Martinez is 42. He came to the United States from Peru with a goal in 2002: to learn English and then pursue a master’s degree in business.

“I like business, but my love was music, ever since I was a kid.”

So he switched his focus. He did learn English in Lincoln and moved to California to work as an accountant before returning in 2009 to start over after a divorce.

He had his clothes and his guitar.

He met Alba and they fell in love long distance.

She moved here from Brazil and they filled their home with languages -- Spanish, Portuguese, English -- and then with babies.

They found community here, Martinez says. And a musical niche.

“I thought what I can offer to Lincoln is what I know, which is music,” he says. “The town was very receptive and opened many doors for me to perform.”

He was offered a job at Union College and became a music ambassador for the Nebraska Arts Council. He became a Lied Center artist ambassador and an Artist-in-Residence for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.