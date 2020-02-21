Cindy Lange-Kubick: Son of slaves rose to become doctor, Nebraska's first black legislator

He made the news in March 1896, when he took the stage of Lincoln’s Funke Opera House for the meeting of the Seventh Ward Republicans — a rally in support of John M. Thurston, the party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate.

“Dr. M.O. Ricketts, the famous colored orator from Omaha will also be on hand and tell why he is a republican and a few other things,” wrote the Lincoln Evening Call.

The promising politician’s Nebraska story ended shortly after the turn of the century, when he was turned down for a federal appointment and returned to St. Joseph, Missouri.

There he set up his practice on Edmond Street and rose in the ranks of the Freemasons. He continued to campaign for politicians he favored and wrote of his travels to Texas with his fellow Masons: “We saw evidence of Jim Crow cars in the street railway service ... no negro business enterprise ... the outlook is anything but cheering. One of our great troubles is a lack of the pioneer spirit among the better class of negroes.”

Ricketts was 59 when he died, stricken by a “painful illness,” according to that Kansas City Sun story in January 1917.